WHAT IT IS: Monday’s event will serve as the third community engagement meeting leading up to the operating levy renewal and bond referendum special election. Early voting begins Sept. 17, and the actual election will take place on Nov. 2. Last month, the Breckenridge School Board voted on the wording of the three questions that will be on the ballot. The questions will surround increasing the district’s operating levy, the construction of a new school and a single ice sheet arena contingent upon the passage of the second question. Monday’s informational meeting will include building tours prior to a presentation at the high school. Students, staff, teachers and community members are all encouraged to attend the event. Childcare and a meal will be provided. RSVPs are encouraged, and individuals can save their seat on the day of or before the event at https://tinyurl.com/bank4hz8 or call in their RSVP to 218-643-6822.
WHEN: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
WHERE: Breckenridge High School gymnasium (Building tours of Breckenridge Elementary School will begin at 5 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Enter Door No. 2 of the elementary school.)
QUOTE: “Number one, we want as many people to be able to come out on Monday night as possible. We want people to be informed, and we want to be transparent so that everyone knows the process, with this being the third (community) engagement meeting. We want to gather some more input from them as well,” Breckenridge Public Schools Superintendent Brad Strand said.
MORE INFORMATION: If you have any questions, comments or concerns, please contact Superintendent Brad Strand at 218-643-6822 or strandb@isd846.org.
