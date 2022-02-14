Coming up: Filing for SWCD supervisor seats May 17-31

The Wilkin County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is made up of five elected supervisors who each represent a different district within the county. Candidate filing for the supervisor seats will take place May 17-31. The districts to be filled include District II (Atherton, Prairie View, Manston and Tanberg) and District V (Foxhome, Bradford and Champion). Any eligible voter residing in the nomination district of the current vacancy can file for a supervisor position.
The role
SWCD supervisors serve four-year terms and are elected during the general election. An election is held every two years. The office is nonpartisan and the supervisors are elected at-large, meaning any Wilkin County resident is eligible to vote for the positions. The SWCD Board of Supervisors meets the second Wednesday of each month at 7 a.m. April-October and 8 a.m. November-March. Meetings can be joined by Zoom in-person at the SWCD office in the USDA Service Center, Breckenridge. Supervisors receive compensation of $125 per meeting and are reimbursed for mileage and expenses related to the supervisor position.
How to file
The filing period is May 17-31. Candidates must file a “Minnesota Affidavit of Candidacy” with the Wilkin County Auditor's Office, located in the Wilkin County Courthouse, Breckenridge. The filing fee is $20.
What if I win
Wilkin County Auditor will fill out a “Certificate of Election” to be sent to each of the elected candidates. Newly-elected supervisors will be sworn into office at the first meeting of the year 2023. Taking the oath of office begins the role of supervisor.
Have more questions or need more information? Contact the Wilkin Soil and Water Conservation District at 218-643-2933, Ext 3 or email dlommel@co.wilkin.mn.
