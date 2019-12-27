Comment period open for Kidder project

The public comment period for a project to make installation and removal of the fishing pier at Kidder Recreation Area, Wahpeton, easier has begun.
Comments will be accepted until Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, announced. Approximately 0.01 acres of the Red River of the North would be affected by placement of fill material, the Corps stated in Public Notice NWO-2007-00155-BIS.
The Wahpeton Park Board applied for the project. What’s being proposed, the Corps wrote, is the establishment of a ramp from the bank at the site of Kidder Recreation Area’s fishing pier. It would extend approximately 30 feet into the Red River.
“This ramp would allow the board staff to more easily install and remove the fishing pier,” the Corps continued. “The board proposes to use a combination of 35 cubic yards of clay to establish the ramp and 70 cubic yards of 4- to 18-inch rock riprap, approximately 24 inches thick, to protect it from erosion.”
“The accessible fishing pier at the Kidder Recreation Area provides many hours of great Red River fishing for local and camping fishermen,” Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer said. “The proposed project provides a sloped shoreline that allows easy placement of the pier in the spring and removal in the fall. The river channel has presently eroded a slight drop-off.”
“The applicant believes there is a need to complete this project to prevent damage to the pier during seasonal installation and removal,” the Corps stated.
Written comments must be submitted on or before Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. They can be mailed to Toni Erhardt, Project Manager, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, North Dakota Regulatory Office, 3319 University Drive, Bismarck, N.D. 58504.
Comments may also be emailed to CENWO-OD-RND@usace.army.mil. Whether e-mailed or handwritten, comments must reference Public Notice NWO-2007-00155-BIS.
“The Corps is particularly interested in receiving comments related to the proposal’s probably impacts on the affected aquatic environment and the secondary and cumulative effects,” the district stated. “Anyone may request, in writing, that a public hearing be held to consider this application.”
Development of the Kidder Recreation Area began in the mid-1990s, according to the public notice. There was a cooperative agreement between the Wahpeton Park Board and North Dakota Game and Fish to establish public fishing access. Additional sponsorship has come from the Red River Areas Sportsmen’s Club.
Over nearly 25 years, there have been authorizations for a boat ramp, boat dock, fishing piers, fishing platform, access stairway and bank stabilization.
“The entire west bank between Kidder Dam and the Highway 210 Bridge has been stabilized,” the Corps wrote. “The projects have been authorized by a combination of permit types.”
In 2015, however, the Corps determined that work from all of the above projects resulted in more than minimal impacts. They required an individual permit.
“Under the current regulations, the current proposal and any future proposals that are not determined to be maintenance of a permitted structure or fill require evaluation as an individual permit or permit modification,” the Corps stated.
All reasonable project alternatives, in particular any which may be less damaging to the aquatic environment, will be considered by the Corps. As of the public notice, no information about alternatives had been submitted.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
