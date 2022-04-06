Comment period open for planned ’23 Wahp. side streets project

The public has until Wednesday, April 20 to submit its comments on a planned 2023 reconstruction of four downtown Wahpeton side streets.
Slated for reconstruction next year, with possible final touches in 2024, are portions of Second, Seventh and Eighth Streets North from Dakota Avenue to Second Avenue North and Second Street South from Dakota Avenue to the railroad tracks. The project will be done in portions, without all four affected areas being reconstructed at once, guests of a Tuesday, April 5 open house at Wahpeton City Hall learned.
The project that was discussed Tuesday will be the second phase of a project taking place this summer. Portions of 11th, Ninth, Sixth and Third Streets North, also from Dakota Avenue to Second Avenue North, and Fourth Street South, from Dakota Avenue to the railroad tracks, are slated for improvements.
Ultimately most of Dakota Avenue’s side streets will be renovated within a span of approximately 18 months.
“The pavement for all four project segments (for phase II) has reached the end of its useful life,” according to information shared by Mike Bassingthwaite, an engineer with Interstate Engineering. “The roadway surface has some rutting and alligator cracking throughout the project segments due to subgrade failure and the age of the pavement.”
Other factors supporting the renovation, Interstate stated, include the current pavement being a mix of old concrete pavement overlain with bituminous pavement. It has many patches.
“Many of the existing concrete driveways are broken up, as our some sidewalk segments. The sidewalk is not fully contiguous in all areas and most ramps are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA),” Bassingthwaite said.
Additionally, existing water and sewer facilities are at least 50 years old, with some significantly older. According to Interstate, the facilities have lasted beyond the useful life of their pipe materials. While storm sewers do exist, some drainage is poor, particularly at the alleys, open house guests learned.
Funding for the roadway projects are planned to consist of 80 percent federal money and 20 percent local money. The federal funding is capped, Interstate wrote, so the percentages may change if the final project costs exceed current estimates. Water and sanitary sewer costs will be entirely be paid locally.
“The very, very preliminary project cost is $2.6 million,” Bassingthwaite said. “Anticipated federal funds are $1.6 million. A portion of the local cost will be assessed. Other funding methods and options are being considered to lessen those assessments.”
Several possible improvements are planned over the course of phase II of the side streets project. For example:
• the portions of Eighth and Seventh Streets North in the project area are being considered for one lane of traffic each direction with parallel parking on both sides
• Second Street North is being considered for the same configuration, with the exception of left turn lanes approaching the traffic signals at Dakota Avenue
• Sidewalk locations may vary by segment to best fit some existing conditions without compromising functionality; enhancements being considered include trees, colored concrete, benches, trash receptacles, bike racks and other landscape plantings
Statements can be submitted to Mike Bassingthwaite, PE, Interstate Engineering, Inc., PO Box 667, Wahpeton, N.D., 58074-0667. Bassingthwaite can also be reached by calling 701-642-5521, faxing 701-642-5215 or emailing mike.bassingthwaite@interstateeng.com.
