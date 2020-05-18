Breckenridge Public Utilities Commission held a remote meeting Monday, May 18 to discuss and recommend a resolution to Breckenridge City Council.
“We have been running the new plant pretty much exclusively for the month of May. We have basically decommissioned the old plant. We haven’t torn anything apart but we are started cleaning it and will eventually let the water start to drain out,” Director of Public Services Neil Crocker said.
The resolution commissioners recommended was a final pay request to PKG Contracting and Ulteig Engineers for the new water plant. The resolution states that PKG was hired to construct the city’s new water treatment plant and Ulteig to provide engineering services.
Both the board and Ulteig have reviewed PKG’s construction and are recommending to make a final payment of $7,768.
“The construction of the building is complete and we have been running at full capacity since the beginning of May. There are no more engineering items on the list that need to be done. We don’t see anything that is holding or would need to delay the payment to close out this project in its entirety,” Crocker said.
Finance Officer Laurie Christensen said the final payment is correct and they are satisfied with the final payment amount.
The commissioners unanimously voted in favor of recommending to the city council to approve and make the final payment to PKG Contracting.
Another recommendation the commissioners gave was regarding a boring test be taken for circuit A.
“The recommendation is to go with the bid from Push, Inc for the Twito Sub Circuit A project,” Crocker said. “The firm is out of Blaine, Minnesota so a little more local than other bids.”
Breckenridge Public Utilities recently conducted an engineering study on the city’s electrical infrastructure, which recommended several updates to the system. While four bids were received to complete the upgrade, Push, Inc.’s offer is being recommended to city council.
City staff will collaborate with engineering and contractors to provide direction and oversight of the project until completion.
The Breckenridge City Council is expected to approve of both resolutions at their evening meeting on Monday, May 18.
Crocker also gave updates regarding the electric and water/wastewater crews. The electrical crew has been working on tree removal and miscellaneous tasks in preparation for the New York Ave extension project to begin construction.
Public Utilities will meet again Monday, June 1.
