With a 4-0 vote, the Richland County Board of Commissioners accepted all bids for an upcoming overlay project.
Paving will occur from Highway 81 to Red River Road (an approximate six-mile stretch) and Highway 87 on County Road 10 by Walmart in Wahpeton (an approximate two-mile stretch), Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler said. Seven firms were notified of the project and five bids were submitted.
The project had an estimated cost of $1,204,609.50 for the Highway 81-Red River Road portion, section one. There was an estimated cost of $353,075.50 for the Highway 87-County Road 10 portion, section two.
Bids are as follows:
• Border States Paving, Inc., Fargo — $1,156,720 for section one, $344,478.50 for section two, $1,501,198 total
• Central Specialties Incorporated, Alexandria, Minnesota — $1,085,133.03 for section one, $315,890.87 for section two, $1,401,032.90 total
• Knife River Materials, Bemidji, Minnesota — $1,123,243.15 for section one, $335,994.70 for section two, $1,459,237.85 total
• Mark Sand & Gravel Co., Fergus Falls, Minnesota — $1,008,803.65 for section one, $320,602.20 for section two, $1,329,405.85 total
• Northern Improvement Company, Fargo — $1,199,477.10 for section one, $353,618.96 for section two, $1,553,096.06 total
Bids were not submitted by Bituminous Paving, Inc., Ortonville, Minnesota, or Mayo Construction Company, Inc., Cavalier, North Dakota.
Later in the meeting, Sedler announced that following commission approval, advertising for bids for a chip seal project will begin Sunday, March 8. The bids will be heard at 8:30 a.m. when the commissioners meet on Tuesday, April 7.
“It’s County Road 4, what we paved last year, from North Dakota 18 all the way to Colfax and Richland County 1,” Sedler said. “My estimate on that is $525,621.”
The commissioners voted 4-0 to approve advertising for the chip seal bids and 4-0 to approve advertising for bids for culvert work.
Commissioner Sid Berg was absent from the meeting. Commissioner Rollie Ehlert participated by conference call.
The commissioners’ next meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 17 at the Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
