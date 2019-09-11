A missing student walks into a cornfield during school hours. A man eludes capture from the sheriff’s office.
These are both law enforcement situations where a drone can be useful, the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners learned Tuesday, Sept. 10. The commissioners approved the purchase of a DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone, to be used in assisting the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to the drone’s cost, the commissioners also approved funding for drone insurance and required training. The exact amount of money to be spent was not given, although commissioners learned its coming from funds on hand and not requiring an additional allocation.
The device can run for 30 minutes and has thermal camera capabilities.
Also in the meeting, the commissioners approved a five-year Veeam maintenance renewal totaling $5,472.60; a payment of $1,935.59 from the recorder’s technology fund for the purchase of a new server and a county-issued credit card for an employee of the sheriff’s office.
Totaling $71,884, the Fiscal Years 2020 and 2021 State of Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources Block Grant Agreement were also approved. Additionally, the commissioners authorized the final payment for a contract with Mark Sand and Gravel Co. of Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
A motion to submit the updated geometry information as provided by Mike Bassingthwaite of Interstate Engineering to FEMA for a flood map revision appeal carried.
Curtis Olafson of Olafson Consulting brought forth a presentation about opioid use and litigation that Minnesota and North Dakota cities and counties are joining. Olafson said the 37 Oxycontin prescribed per person per year in Wilkin County is right around the average of the other counties he visited.
Quarterly updates were given by County Recorder Renae Niemie, Director of Emergency Management and Environmental Services Breanna Koval and Ag Inspector Wayne Krump, respectively. Human Resources Director Stephanie Sandbakken provided a monthly department update.
Commissioner Jonathan Green was absent from the meeting.
The commissioners’ next meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Wilkin County Courthouse in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
