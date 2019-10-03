Commissioners approve filling corrections position

With a 5-0 vote, commissioners in Richland County, North Dakota, approved the filling of a vacant corrections officer position.
Corrections Officer Jerry Arneson resigned from his position effective Monday, Sept. 30. Arneson had served Richland County for 19 years.
Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl and Chief Corrections Deputy Todd Christie, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, sought approval from the commissioners during their Tuesday, Oct. 2 meeting. Sheriff Larry Leshovsky was attending a conference in Pierre, South Dakota.
Richland County has 11 jailers, the commissioners learned. The county jail, located in the Richland County Law Enforcement Center, must have two jailers present at all times.
In January 2017, the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation began requesting the Law Enforcement Center have one female staff member on duty at all times as long as males and females are being held.
“We’ll hire the most qualified candidate, but will look strongly toward hiring a woman,” Christie said.
The Richland County Jail is a small facility, getting by with what it has, Christie continued. From there, commissioners and law enforcement discussed why inmates from Ransom and Sargent counties, North Dakota, weren’t being housed as often in Richland County.
Richland County has contracts to hold men and women for the two counties, as well as the U.S. Marshals Service, Daily News reported in January 2017.
“They’re not bringing (inmates) to jail, they’re citing and releasing them,” Christie said.
Commissioner Nathan Berseth introduced the idea of speaking with law enforcement in the two counties to learn more about the reduced inmate housing.
Sheriff Darren Benneweis heads the Ransom County Sheriff’s Office in Lisbon, North Dakota. Sheriff Travis Paeper heads the Sargent County Sheriff’s Department in Forman, North Dakota.
“We are still taking our prisoners to Wahpeton,” Sheriff Paeper said. “We aren’t taking them somewhere else.”
Two prisoners were brought to Richland County on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 2, the sheriff continued. There are situations where a warrant from another jurisdiction pertains to a prisoner, requiring housing in another jurisdiction’s prison, he said.
Decreases in the number of housed inmates can also be attributed to the courts’ sentencing habits, Sheriff Paeper said.
“We make a lot of arrests in Sargent County, but we don’t always take people to jail,” the sheriff explained. “If they’re not a danger to the public or a flight risk, there’s no sense taking them. We’re finding the same thing happens: they’re put in jail and the judge releases them on a personal recognizance bond. Meanwhile, we’ve taken a deputy off the street, put them on the road for two hours and they’re not doing anything different there than they would be here.”
The Richland County Jail is still the primary location for transported inmates in his jurisdiction, Sheriff Benneweis said. Southeast North Dakota also includes jails serving Cass, Stutsman and Barnes counties.
In other news, Richland County will hold its minimum sale price hearing for delinquent tax properties on Tuesday, Oct. 15. A total of 78 properties, including two from previous years, are expected to be up for sale.
The next commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
