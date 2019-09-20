Commissioners approved amended 2020 budget

With a 5-0 vote, commissioners in Richland County, North Dakota, approved an amended 2020 county budget.
The budget is decreased by three mills total from the preliminary expectation. The general fund allocation will be decreased by two and one half mills, the jobs development authority allocation will be decreased by a quarter of a mill and the water resource board allocation will be decreased by a quarter of a mill.
Mill levies would be in effect for taxes paid in 2020. A mill levy is a property tax based on a property’s assessed value. The tax rate is expressed in mills. One mill equals $1 per every $1,000 of assessed value.
Richland County will levy 99.25 total mills, or 96.25 mills within the county itself and three mills for state levies.
Four residents spoke at the budget hearing, held during the commissioners’ Tuesday, Sept. 17 meeting. They gave suggestions including finding out how to change taxation laws at the state level, using North Dakota Legacy Fund revenue to lower school taxes and looking where cuts can be made with total mill amounts.
In other budget news, the commissioners voted 5-0 to re-allocate 10 percent of the total cost from Richland County Communication’s 2020 budget. The new revenue will be used for a down payment on upgrading the 9-1-1 phone system.
Richland County Assessor Sandy Fossum, speaking after the budget hearing, said she anticipates many more people will qualify for farm-related tax exemptions.
North Dakota Senate Bill 2278 states any person claiming the exemption shall sign a verified statement of facts establishing their eligibility. Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer was asked to review the bill.
Fossum recommends applicants bring their tax returns to her office, rather than a worksheet or the form completed by a tax preparer. Affidavits are no longer applicable.
Mike Bassingthwaite, eastern regional vice president and Wahpeton office manager of Interstate Engineering, appeared before the commissioners. He presented information on the firm’s study of the Otter Tail and Bois de Sioux rivers.
Interstate studied the rivers to provide FEMA with improved data for a more accurate flood plain map of the area. Flood elevations are decided by two components, the geometry of the river and the hydrology.
The commission voted 5-0 to accept submitting updated geometric data to FEMA. Bassingthwaite had previously informed leaders in Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota.
In other news, Richland County will hold its minimum sale price hearing for delinquent tax properties on Tuesday, Oct. 15. A total of 78 properties, including two from previous years, are expected to be up for sale.
The next commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
