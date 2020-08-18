Commissioners ask Public Health COVID-19 questions

Wilkin County Commissioners asked Public Health Director Deb Jacobs questions related to the coronavirus at their Tuesday, Aug. 18 morning meeting.
Jacobs reported that at the time of the meeting, the county has six active cases and 39 total cumulative COVID-19 cases, up five from the weekend. The county has experienced three virus-related deaths.
“We have no clusters, totally random – so that’s good,” Jacobs said. “None are school age so that is even better. Right now the schools are planning for in-person learning but if our numbers spike and we have more cases – that could easily change. They will go by the number that is two weeks before school starts and we aren’t quite there yet.”
What would trigger a change in schools’ learning model?, Board Chair Commissioner Dennis Larson asked.
“The percent of people in the county (per 10,000) that have the virus,” Jacobs said. “But there are things underneath that that are taken into consideration. If we have an increase in Breckenridge, that doesn’t mean that Rothsay has to close. So it will depend on where things are at.”
What is the status of hospitalizations in Minnesota?, Larson asked.
“Hospitalizations had kind of peaked and then went down, but right now they are staying pretty stable,” Jacobs said.
Minnesota has seen a total of 5,932 hospitalizations of those with the virus. As of Tuesday, there are 304 individuals hospitalized and of those, 154 are in critical care.
Are students being tested?, Commissioner Eric Klindt asked.
Jacobs explained that students will not be tested before the beginning of the school year. She said that students will get tested if it is discovered that a student was diagnosed with COVID-19, then those exposed will be asked to be tested.
“They don’t want them to run in and get tested right away. They want them to wait five to seven days. Unless they are having symptoms because if they were just exposed to that child that day and then they go get tested the next day, they may not have symptoms yet and so they want them to wait, but there will be different things done in the classroom. I am working with different providers now on those scenarios,” Jacobs said. “It is not a thing for schools to be doing but they are really doing the best they can and they are looking at a lot of different situations.”
How are we determining who is active?, Commissioner Neal Folstad asked.
“By the date that they are diagnosed and then 10 days after that. So they may have had symptoms a little it before that but from the day they have their positive to ten days,” Jacobs said. “It may not be correct because they may be having symptoms longer than that but we’re not going to keep calling them to ask if they have symptoms so we are just using that 10 days from that positive testings, so we have a fairly accurate number. There could be more active cases.”
Is Wilkin County doing local tracing?, Klindt asked.
Jacobs said that as of now the county is not doing its own testing but that she has trained employees to do so if the county begins doing its tracing. The Minnesota Department of Health is currently developing a new contact tracing program with a regional concept, although details are continually changing.
Are individuals being billed for receiving their COVID-19 test results?, Larson asked.
“Not that I’ve heard of, but some people that go in and will get tested will get a charge for the test. When I talk to the clinics here, they do bill, but so far it doesn’t look like they have billed a person if they have coverage – most insurances are covering,” Jacobs said.
To conclude her report to the county board, she told the commissioners that the Public Health Department is getting bits of information regarding planning for a potential vaccine. While nothing is concrete, Jacobs said that there are groups forming to talk about the procedure for if and when there is a vaccination produced for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, Minnesota has a total positive case count of 66,061, with 359 newly reported cases and nine new deaths from Monday. Of those who have tested positive for the virus, 59,568 individuals have recovered to the point of no longer being required to isolate. The state has completed nearly 1.3 million tests.
