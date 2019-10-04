With a 5-0 vote, the Richland County Board of Commissioners postponed making a recommendation of procedure in applying for farm-related tax exemptions.
The commissioners voted Wednesday, Oct. 2, following conversation with Richland County Assessor Sandy Fossum. The commissioners aren’t making a recommendation, Commissioner Rollie Ehlert said, because they are waiting for North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger to provide clear guidance.
“I don’t think (the office’s) going to provide clear guidance,” Fossum said.
North Dakota Senate Bill 2278 states any person claiming a farm related tax exemption shall sign a verified statement of facts establishing their eligibility. Exactly what the statement is has not been determined.
“Do we have them bring in their tax returns and we fill out the worksheet, or are we going to just accept worksheets?” Fossum asked.
In September, Fossum recommended applicants bring their tax returns to her office, rather than a worksheet or the form completed by a tax preparer.
The assessor’s office is required to keep tax return information confidential, Fossum said. Information would be taken from the tax return and entered onto the worksheet.
Exemptions are permitted when farm income is 66 percent or more of a household’s gross income. Fossum anticipates more people will qualify for exemptions.
“I’ve been consulting with other counties regarding how they’ll handle this,” she said. “I’ve been getting a mix of ‘We’re not sure yet’ and ‘We will be requiring them to bring in tax returns.’”
The next commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
