The 2020 Headwaters Day celebration in Breckenridge, Minnesota has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Breckenridge Active Living Committee met Wednesday, Aug. 12 to discuss alternative ways to hold Headwaters Day amidst the pandemic to keep everyone safe. Based on the advice of public health and safety officials, it was determined that this year would not be feasible to hold a festival.
“Anything involving the Chamber of the city of Breckenridge involving feeding or gathering, if there was an outbreak, it could be catastrophic,” Breckenridge Chief Kris Karlgaard said.
The committee, Karlgaard, Public Health Director Deb Jacobs and Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Lisa Kunkel all agreed that it would not safe or feasible to hold the festival this year. The three main components of Headwaters Day in the past has been a movie, parade and pancake feed.
Public Services Director Neil Crocker provided an update to the committee regarding the Safe Routes to School.
“I would recommend if we could create a subcommittee,” Crocker said, “to help put together and bring back a proposal to the group.”
That subcommittee will consist of Crocker, Karlgaard, Breckenridge Elementary Principal Corinna Erickson and Building Official Joel Hoistad. They will come up with a proposal and will bring it to the next ALC meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The project began in June 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in August 2020.
A dog park is a potential new feature the Active Living Committee is working on. Breckenridge Billing Clerk Lori Gefre put a flyer on social media and the city’s website to gauge the level of interest the community has with bringing a dog park into Breckenridge. She said that she received positive feedback from the community with a good level of interest.
“It looks like people are looking and they are interested,” Gefre said.
The committee's goal is to first get funding for a fence, water and find an area that is safe and accessible. Once the group has the necessities of a dog park, they will begin focusing on other features.
Some recommendations for what the community would like to see in the park are picnic tables, drinking water, shade trees, obstacle course, large and small dog area. double in and out the door, doggy waste station and canopy, or a type of shelter.
