Committee recommends allocation for police vehicles

With a 4-0 vote, the Wahpeton Public Works and Safety Committee is recommending the city approve an up to $50,000 allocation for two new Wahpeton Police Department vehicles.
Although the vehicles would be new, the funding would come from pre-determined sources, Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson explained Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The majority of the money, $32,000, was previously allocated specifically for new tasers. An adjustment to the department’s firearms and ammunition budget is allowing the acquisition of tasers as well as allowing for a more beneficial arrangement, Thorsteinson said. The additional $18,000 will come from continuous improvement funding that has not been expended for 2019.
“We’re hopeful to pull the trigger and get them in at the end of the year,” Thorsteinson said.
The two vehicles to be replaced are a 2016 Ford Explorer and a 1998 Ford Expedition. The newer vehicle, Thorsteinson said, is living on borrowed time. Its deficiencies include transmission and suspension problems, not to mention the problem of tires hitting the frame during certain turns.
“It’s becoming a reliability and a safety concern,” Thorsteinson said. “It was used quite often and needs to be taken out of rotation.”
The Expedition has been used as a special purpose vehicle for the department. Although its mileage isn’t as much as expected from a 21-year-old vehicle, it’s also reached a point where putting money into its upkeep is not considered beneficial.
“I’m just trying to keep my people on the road. All it takes is one car out of service,” Thorsteinson said.
Service has been a recurring priority for the Wahpeton Police Department. Earlier in September, the Wahpeton City Council approved allowing Thorsteinson to advertise for open officer positions and create an applicant pool.
Three officer positions, representing 20 percent of the recent police force, will be vacant as of Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The Chevrolet Tahoe has been a reliable vehicle for the Wahpeton Police Department, Thorsteinson said. He’d like to continue having those as part of the fleet.
Smaller vehicles, such as a pair of 2014 Chevrolet Impalas, are used not for everyday patrol work but for individuals including Thorsteinson and School Resource Officer Lisa Page. Page observed her second anniversary with Wahpeton Public Schools on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
“Vehicles do get beat up, shook up,” Thorsteinson continued. “One has 154,000 miles. Now, that doesn’t seem like a lot, but that’s when you’re thinking about highways. (Patrol vehicles) go down difficult roads. People who think roads are rough in different parts of town don’t go down the roads we go.”
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.