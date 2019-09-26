Committee recommends assisting car wash project

With a 3-0 vote, the Wahpeton Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee is recommending allocating over $75,000 to assist in a business’ remodel and expansion.
All Seasons Car Wash, located at 1300 Fourth Ave. S. in Wahpeton, will begin a $575,000 project. It’s expected to begin as soon as possible and be fully complete by July 2020.
The project will include:
• lengthening a bay for the installation of an in-bay automatic soft cloth car wash
• purchasing car wash equipment
• upgrading a 208 volt electrical service
• purchasing and installing a water softener
• purchasing and installing a new LED sign
• repairs to the building’s roof as well as the property’s asphalt and concrete
Jay Julson is All Seasons’ proprietor. The business is on a block added to Wahpeton’s Renaissance Zone in February 2019.
Wahpeton’s contribution would be $75,843.41, coming from the city’s sales tax for economic development fund. The money would be partially repaid through a Bank of North Dakota Flex PACE interest buy down arrangement.
Community Development Director Chris DeVries said Wahpeton has had Flex PACE projects including buildings and equipment. Funds related to construction are provided through a grant, while funds related to equipment require a payback beginning in five years.
The All Seasons project is expected to consist of 58 percent building work and 42 percent equipment work. DeVries recommended allocating the nearly $75,843.41, with Wahpeton being paid back the 42 percent, or an estimated $29,400.
The Bank of North Dakota’s Flex PACE program allows for the buying down of interest, Daily News previously reported. It can be used for housing, childcare provider or other non-primary sector business projects.
All Seasons’ water efficiency is expected to increase, Julson said. The new soft cloth system will also allow for less noise.
Councilman-at-large Lane Wateland was absent from the committee meeting.
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
