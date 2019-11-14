Committee to seek sponsorship for banners

Breckenridge Active Living Committee met Wednesday, Nov. 13 to discuss city improvements. The committee is in the process of purchasing banners for the light poles along the Highway 75 walk and bike path.
The group discussed which material to purchase due to harsh elements, which company and funding for the banners.
Accordingly, the committee ultimately chose to purchase poly canvas banners from Auto Creations & Signs in Wahpeton. This decision came in light of research done by Breckenridge Billing Clerk Lorie Gefre. The material, size and cost from Auto Creations & Signs were determined to be the best due to harsh elements the banners would withstand.
The committee will be reaching out to Breckenridge businesses, organizations and clubs to sponsor these banners. The name of the sponsor will be located on the banner. A local business, organization and club can sponsor a banner for $200 and $50 per year with a tentative three-year contract.
The committee tentatively plans for these banners to be placed along the bike and walking path in March 2020. Additionally, they provided a majority of positive feedback from the community about the new lighting of the bike and walking path.
In other news, the committee discussed the implementation of Safe Routes to School and if the current plans have been solidified.
The ongoing plan is to have a proposal for Safe Routes and there will be a period of open discussion from the public. There is currently pushback from citizens about the removal of trees and the construction of sidewalks, Public Utilities Director Neil Crocker said.
“The plan may change. Right now the state said that it’s okay to change the plan. We’re not locked into what we have originally proposed. We know where it makes sense to put them in, but there may be considerable pushback,” Crocker said.
Crocker provided an update of the new water plant at the questioning of committee member Shawn Roberts.
“All the water being provided to the community is coming from the new water plant. I do have the old water plant on stand by and we do run it one day of the week just to keep everything wet. We have not reached full capacity at our new plant. If we need to do any modification to the new plant then we have the old plant as a backup,” Crocker said.
The next meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Breckenridge City Hall.
