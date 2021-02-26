An approximately 22-year-old water heater at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course’s clubhouse appears to be working well, Wahpeton leaders recently learned.
What’s under consideration is whether the heater will need to be replaced in the near future. The golf course is interested in replacing the heater before it needs to be replaced, City Assessor Carla Broadland indicated at a Tuesday, Feb. 23 meeting of the Wahpeton Public Works and Safety Committee. Broadland is also secretary of Bois de Sioux’s board.
“I understand about being proactive, but I also understand we have some financial constraints,” said 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, the committee’s chairwoman.
The committee did not make a recommendation that the Wahpeton City Council approve replacing the water heater. City Building Official Todd Johnson was asked to check out the water heater’s performance. Comments during Tuesday’s meeting indicated it was not a time-sensitive issue. Johnson was unavailable for comment Friday, Feb. 26.
Two quotes were presented during Tuesday’s committee meeting:
• Reiland Bros. Plumbing, Colfax, North Dakota, stated that it could complete the water heater replacement for $10,000
• Schmitty’s Plumbing, Heating & Sheetmetal, Inc., Wahpeton, stated that it could complete the replacement for $13,580
Proposals from both firms included the furnishing and installation of materials, removal and disposal of the existing water heater and providing the necessary piping for connection to clubhouse’s existing plumbing system.
Wahpeton’s clubhouse maintenance fund had a balance of $11,977.34, City Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe said Tuesday. Huwe said she was unaware if any of the fund was committed toward other projects including restroom improvements. The restroom project is still under discussion, Broadland said.
“There would probably have to be an appropriation for a transfer from the sales tax for recreation fund,” Huwe said, explaining what would happen if not enough money was available for a clubhouse project.
Wahpeton owns both the Bois de Sioux Golf Course’s land and the clubhouse building. Look to Daily News for more information about the ownership arrangement.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m., Monday, March 1 at Wahpeton City Hall.
