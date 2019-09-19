Communication among elementary school buses a concern

On Monday, Sept. 16, the Breckenridge School Board held a meeting at the district’s elementary school to discuss the first week of classes as well as pressing safety concerns for bus riding students.
Neil Kusler, the district’s business manager, addressed the board about the concern of communication among the elementary school buses. Kusler proposed spending approximately $11,000 on a repeater to add to the bus radio system.
“Issues are continuing, so is not being able to communicate with the buses particularly,” Kusler said. “The biggest problem is with this building (the elementary school) and a little bit of problem’s with the bus garage.”
Currently, elementary buses are unable to reach other buses or the school if they are a significant distance away. In order to communicate, someone will transmit a message to a bus driver’s radio within capable distance to relay the original message to another bus driver’s radio further away, thus communicating with a middleman. The current system poses safety concerns.
“We can’t communicate with our buses that go north around to Wolverton,” Superintendent Diane Cordes said. “We have to find a way to solve this issue.”
Transport Supervisor Henry Peck believes the addition of a repeater would be beneficial to the safety of students and drivers. Peck explained that if a bus were unable to communicate the driver would have to use their cellphone.
Because Minnesota became a hands-free state in April 2019, there’s the issue of requiring the driver to determine a lawful route of making a phone call.
Board members discussed a variety of other avenues to resolve this problem that would cost less than the quoted $11,000. Kusler acknowledged the board’s concern over the cost and will be exploring other possible avenues for the next board meeting.
Considering proper communication ensures the safety of students, the lack of a direct connection, compromises the efficiency of communication. A repeater would provide the buses and the school a direct radio connection, thus ensuring efficient communication. This repeater would repeat off the high school tower which does not experience this issue.
Repeaters are extremely powerful radios located at fixed locations. Using a repeater allows radios to take advantage of the greater power to extend the range of communication over wide areas. A repeater would be in lieu of the middleman radio system currently in place, thus creating a more efficient and direct system.
In other news, the district will hold a community forum to learn and discuss technological transformations to students learning experience. This event will be held at the high school’s media center from 7-8 p.m, Tuesday, Sept. 24. Additionally, the elementary school will hold a 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 grand opening of the new fitness center.
Elementary Principal Corinna Erickson discussed students entering and returning to school after summer.
“The kids are engaged, they are excited to be here, I walk around and visit the classrooms and they all seem to be digging right into things and routines and practicing where they need to be,” Erickson said. “I felt it was a great start to the year.”
High School Principal Craig Peterson spoke highly of the transition into the new school year. Peterson has been working on creating and introducing new systems to support students, parents, and teachers.
