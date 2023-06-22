Community Band first act at Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter

The band includes 54 musicians playing flutes, the oboe, clarinets and bass clarinets, alto, tenor and baritone saxophones, horns, trumpets, trombones, the baritone/euphonium, the tuba and percussion instruments.
The Wahpeton/Breckenridge & Surrounding Communities Community Band, the first musicians playing at the new Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter, entertained approximately 120 people Wednesday, June 21.
The Community Band was the latest act in the 2023 Music in the Park season. Music in the Park is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts. The council receives funding from the North Dakota Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
“We’re proud of the ‘surrounding communities’ in our Wahpeton/Breckenridge & Surrounding Communities Community Band,” Director Kent Loken said.
As of Wednesday, the band includes 54 musicians playing flutes, the oboe, clarinets and bass clarinets, alto, tenor and baritone saxophones, horns, trumpets, trombones, the baritone/euphonium, the tuba and percussion instruments. The musicians come from communities including Hankinson, Wyndmere, Lisbon and Valley City, North Dakota, Campbell and Tintah, Minnesota, and the Fargo-Moorhead metroplex.
Some musicians were not present Wednesday because they were attending the International Music Camp, Dunseith, North Dakota.
“When you come back here in July, there will be at least a half-dozen more of us playing for you,” Loken said. “Most of our growth occurs because people in the band invite friends and relatives.”
The Community Band’s setlist included the “Military Escort” march, selections from “The Music Man,” the “American Folk Song Trilogy,” “Yesterday” and the “Mission: Impossible” theme. The performances were well-received by the audience, who sat at various locations near and around the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter.
“Is now a good time to let them know we’ve got treats in story for them?” Loken asked band members after an enthusiastic response.
As always, Loken reminded the audience that the Wahpeton/Breckenridge & Surrounding Communities Community Band loves making music, loves having fun and would love welcoming any of them.
“Make the choice to join your ‘CommYouNity’ Band!” a concert program stated. “For information about joining, contact Kent Loken at loken@cord.edu. ‘Like’ us on Facebook at ‘Wahpeton Breckenridge Community Band.’”
Upcoming Music in the Park performers and performances include Memories, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28. Tim Mosser will perform Wednesday, July 5. Daily News will continue covering the Music in the Park season.