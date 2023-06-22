Community Band first act at Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter

Approximately 120 people gathered Wednesday, June 21 to hear the Wahpeton/Breckenridge & Surrounding Communities Community Band at the new Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

The Wahpeton/Breckenridge & Surrounding Communities Community Band, the first musicians playing at the new Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter, entertained approximately 120 people Wednesday, June 21.

The Community Band was the latest act in the 2023 Music in the Park season. Music in the Park is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts. The council receives funding from the North Dakota Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The band includes 54 musicians playing flutes, the oboe, clarinets and bass clarinets, alto, tenor and baritone saxophones, horns, trumpets, trombones, the baritone/euphonium, the tuba and percussion instruments.
Director Kent Loken reminded the audience of how much the band loves to play for the public and with others.