Community Band holds ‘Music Out of the Park’ concert

Director Kent Loken, center front, and proud members of the Wahpeton/Breckenridge & Surrounding Communities Community Band. The band held their third and final summer concert Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the Wahpeton High School Auditorium.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

About 140 music lovers came Wednesday, Aug. 9, to the Wahpeton High School Auditorium for the Wahpeton/Breckenridge & Surrounding Communities Community Band’s third and final summer concert.

The Community Band is a staple of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation’s Music in the Park season, and so is their traditional “Music Out of the Park” concert. Director Kent Loken and nearly 50 musicians had many thanks to give Wednesday evening:

'I just can’t say enough good words about this group of people wearing the same shirt as me,' Loken said.


