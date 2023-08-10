Community Band holds ‘Music Out of the Park’ concert

Director Kent Loken, center front, and proud members of the Wahpeton/Breckenridge & Surrounding Communities Community Band. The band held their third and final summer concert Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the Wahpeton High School Auditorium.
About 140 music lovers came Wednesday, Aug. 9, to the Wahpeton High School Auditorium for the Wahpeton/Breckenridge & Surrounding Communities Community Band’s third and final summer concert.
The Community Band is a staple of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation’s Music in the Park season, and so is their traditional “Music Out of the Park” concert. Director Kent Loken and nearly 50 musicians had many thanks to give Wednesday evening:
• for Wahpeton Public Schools District allowing them to play in the beautiful Wahpeton High School Auditorium
• for Evergreen United Methodist Church, Wahpeton, allowing the Fellowship Hall to become the band’s summer rehearsal fall
• for Wahpeton Parks and Recreation and their support of the Community Band
• for all band members who so willingly share of their time and talent
• for all audience members who come to enjoy the performances
“Yes, I do know where the edge of the stage is — oh, they moved it,” Loken joked to the audience during some pre-song banter.
The Community Band’s setlist included a “Fiddler on the Roof” medley and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” from “The Sound of Music,” recognizing those musicals’ continued popularity in the Twin Towns Area. There were also selections from The Beatles’ “A Hard Day’s Night,” “The Great Escape March,” “The Tempest,” “Shut Up and Dance” and more.
“I just can’t say enough good words about this group of people wearing the same shirt as me,” Loken said.
Music in the Park continues to be held at 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Kroshus & Krew, led by Tilford Kroshus, will play Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter, Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. Souled Out is on the schedule for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, also in Chahinkapa Park.
A grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts provides some of the funding for Music in the Park. The council is supported by the North Dakota Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Music in the Park’s 2023 season concludes with Kroshus & Krew at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, and Steve Worner’s “Memories” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.
For information about joining the Community Band, contact Loken at loken@cord.edu, or visit Wahpeton Breckenridge Community Band on Facebook.