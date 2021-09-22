Community blood screenings to be held Oct. 11-15

The Rotary Club of Wahpeton-Breckenridge, CHI St. Francis, Sanford Clinic and Essentia Clinic are teaming up to offer community blood screenings from 6-9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 11-15 at the Wahpeton Community Center.
Screenings cost $50 and include a look at kidney function, liver function, cholesterol and overall blood counts. This year, a thyroid-stimulating test will also be included. Individuals are encouraged to set up an appointment, but walk-ins are accepted, said Pam Erlandson, Rotary Club chair of the event. To make an appointment, call 218-643-0123. Fasting is not required.
“People can take their morning medications, they may eat breakfast or not. It goes very smoothly,” Erlandson said.
There will be a total of 315 appointments offered, with 63 appointments per day. Erlandson said they generally have a good number of people show up for the biannual screenings, but it’s also at an interesting time, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and right in time for harvest.
The appointments can take as little as 10 minutes, and two vials of blood are drawn. Test results are mailed out to patients the day of or the day after their screening, Erlandson said. If a result is flagged and needs prompt attention, a doctor is available to make a call to the patient.
The Rotary Club of Wahpeton-Breckenridge began the initiative over a decade ago after some club members saw Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, undertaking a similar project. Since then, Detroit Lakes has stopped offering community blood screenings, but the Twin Towns’ community blood screenings are still offered twice a year, in the spring and fall.
“The hospital and the clinics were all on board from the get-go,” Erlandson said.
A typical blood screening can cost $300 and above, depending on an individual’s insurance and how often they need one. For those who require multiple blood screenings per year to track various health concerns, the community blood screening can save them hundreds of dollars because insurance will only cover so much, Erlandson said.
Because of the low cost and convenient time, the community blood screenings often help elderly, low-income and working individuals.
“At the clinics, the doctors often tell patients, ‘I’d like you to do this,’” Erlandson said. “For some people, this is their once a year lab work that they take to their clinic or physician.”
There is no shortage of stories about patients who have been helped through the community blood screenings, she said.
Whether a patient finds out about a condition they didn’t know they had, or has a case of high cholesterol that can be managed through diet, a blood screening can reveal a lot about someone’s health. The group recently added the thyroid stimulating test because an area study found a high number of people affected by thyroid issues.
“I myself found out I need thyroid medication,” Erlandson said. “I had no idea until I did the blood screening.”
Not only is it rewarding to offer a community service, Erlandson said the community blood screenings are fun for the volunteers, giving them time to reconnect.
“It’s been a marvelous opportunity for contributing to the community,” Erlandson said. “We’re a social group, and as I’ve been making appointments, since we’ve been doing this a few years, it’s the only time of year we see each other or talk to each other, and it becomes a social connection.”
