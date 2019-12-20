Community Christmas Dinner Wednesday in Wahpeton

Faith Church, Wahpeton, is hosting its 31st annual Community Christmas Dinner.
A free and open to the public event, the dinner begins at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25. Faith Church is located at 1589 11th St. N. in Wahpeton.
“It’s a real blessing for people who can come and share a meal with other people,” Loryn Klumper said.
Klumper, who has spent nearly 20 years volunteering with the dinner, is one of this year’s co-organizers. Loryn and Joyce Klumper will oversee approximately 135 tasks, ranging from cooking turkeys to serving food to taking down tables and chairs when the dinner’s finished.
Volunteer opportunities are still available. For more information, visit ttsu.me/jypyu9.
Close to 300 people attended the 2018 Community Christmas Dinner. Nearly 200 meals were delivered that day.
“We start serving at noon and it lasts until approximately 1:30 or 2 p.m.,” Loryn Klumper said.
Home delivery can be arranged by calling Faith Church at 701-642-8416 or Lynn and Nancy Schmidt at 701-642-4143.
“We’ve had such a good response every year,” Nancy Schmidt said. “It’s such a good combination of people.”
Pre-ordering is required for home delivery.
“Last year, we served boneless turkeys,” Klumper said. “This year, we’re returning to the traditional turkey. Different folks are cooking the turkeys and will be bringing them in on Wednesday morning.”
The 2019 Community Christmas Dinner includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, corn, cranberries and rolls.
“We’ll have a variety of desserts and different treats, including bars and cookies,” Klumper said.
Earl and Albertine Stoltenow held Faith Church’s first Christmas dinner in 1988. It was attended by 141 people.
“Over the years, the Stoltenows brought their children and grandchildren to help out or visit with guests,” Daily News previously reported.
For decades, the dinner has been held for or delivered to people who would like to share a meal.
“Christmas can be the loneliest time of the year if you don’t have friends and family to spend it with,” said Earl Stoltenow, who died in 2017 at age 93.
The earliest Faith Church dinners were held at the Richland County Law Enforcement Center, Wahpeton, followed by Wahpeton Middle School and eventually Faith Church.
In 2001, the Stoltenows handed the meal’s overseeing to Marlo and Sharon Seibel. The Seibels continued leading the event until 2013, when responsibility was assumed by Dan and Marsha Ceminski. This year, the Klumpers take on the role of overseeing.
“It’s a real community effort that people want to be involved in,” Loryn Klumper said. “It’s a real ministry and it draws people to help out. We have a lot of people from the community, not just from our church, who come and help out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.