Community collaboration, at Christmas and beyond

Sandy Block-Hansen, MS and CHI St. Francis Health’s Family Footprints coordinator, seen with friend Cecelia Cheney at the Lonnie Halverson Prairie Rose Carousel. Block-Hansen has observed 'a growing momentum, a common ground working for the common good within our communities.'

 Courtesy Sandy Block-Hansen

Sandy Block-Hansen, MS and CHI St. Francis Health’s Family Footprints coordinator, is so closely tied to the program that southern Red River Valley families often call her “Sandy Footprints.”

For nearly a decade, Block-Hansen said, she has been graced with the life-giving ministry. Her purpose has grown and been sustained since 2013 and within the last year, Block-Hansen has observed “a growing momentum, a common ground working for the common good within our communities.”

Positive, authentic change is made possible through acts of charity including the creation and donation of mindfulness mats.
The Family Footprints ministry is furthered in many ways. Block-Hansen, seen with items collected for hygiene kits, is proud of the mindfulness mats and quilts created as well as the items donated, from children's clothing to furniture.
Concrete mercy is always an act of justice, Pope Francis declared. The greatest power comes not from the respect that others have for us, but the service we can offer others. This includes creating quilts for others' comfort.
The mission of building healthy communities continues on and for all seasons.


