Community collaboration, at Christmas and beyond

Sandy Block-Hansen, MS and CHI St. Francis Health’s Family Footprints coordinator, seen with friend Cecelia Cheney at the Lonnie Halverson Prairie Rose Carousel. Block-Hansen has observed 'a growing momentum, a common ground working for the common good within our communities.'
The Family Footprints ministry is furthered in many ways. Block-Hansen, seen with items collected for hygiene kits, is proud of the mindfulness mats and quilts created as well as the items donated, from children's clothing to furniture.
Concrete mercy is always an act of justice, Pope Francis declared. The greatest power comes not from the respect that others have for us, but the service we can offer others. This includes creating quilts for others' comfort.
Sandy Block-Hansen, MS and CHI St. Francis Health’s Family Footprints coordinator, is so closely tied to the program that southern Red River Valley families often call her “Sandy Footprints.”
For nearly a decade, Block-Hansen said, she has been graced with the life-giving ministry. Her purpose has grown and been sustained since 2013 and within the last year, Block-Hansen has observed “a growing momentum, a common ground working for the common good within our communities.”
“Often, authentic change begins in small ways, like the initial Family Footprints prayer shawl ministry of Breckenridge United Methodist Church donating handmade baby hats and booties,” Block-Hansen said.
From there, reading councils in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, donated onesies for baby gift bags. Growth begat growth. Positive, authentic change is made possible through acts of charity including:
• Breckenridge Lutheran Church donating funds to purchase fabric for the baby gift bags’ “Pee Pee Teepees,” and later, the church’s quilting ministry donating handmade baby hats and more funds for the purchase of infant and children’s books
• the quilting ministry of Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton, donating handmade quilts
• Vukku Lutheran Church’s Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in American (WELCA) ministry, Foxhome, Minnesota, donating hygiene kids
• the women’s sewing ministry of Evergreen United Methodist Church, Wahpeton, donating their time to sew Mindfulness Mats
• Wolverton Lutheran Church’s Faith Women of WELCA, Wolverton, Minnesota, donating funds for hygiene kit items
“Stretching beyond our community, ELCA, Northwest Minnesota, donated gift cards,” Block-Hansen said. “From Sisseton, South Dakota, Mary Hill donated handmade baby blankets, caps and booties. From Fairmount, North Dakota, Agnes Kuntz donated handmade breastfeeding covers for moms who are nursing.”
The Family Footprints ministry is also furthered at CHI St. Francis itself. Block-Hansen is proud of colleagues who have donated children’s books, adult and children’s clothing and children’s toys. A table with two chairs and a rocking chair were donated and delivered to one needy family by plant operations staff.
“Lois Pratt, a St. Francis Health volunteer, donated her time to sew Pee Pee Teepees for the boy baby gift bags. Many of the families I serve also donate children’s items their children have never worn, outgrown or previously played with to Family Footprints,” Block-Hansen said.
Pope Francis, in “Let Us Dream,” writes of the invisible army. These people organize themselves for the common good. They include social poets mobilizing “for change in their search for dignity.”
“Dignity comes from God’s closeness,” the Pope wrote. “Solidarity is to make space at the table for everyone, to feel at home among us, to feel part of a family. The sharing and multiplying of goods for the participation of all for the sake of all.”
Concrete mercy is always an act of justice, Pope Francis declared. The greatest power comes not from the respect that others have for us, but the service we can offer others.
Block-Hansen recently gave a presentation on Vukku Lutheran Church’s donation of hygiene kits. Items in the kits, offered to all schools in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota, are assisting students in feeling that they do fit in and belong. It gives them hope, Block-Hansen said, not unlike Jesus seeing the woman who had lost her spirit after 18 years of illness and declaring to her that she was set free from her infirmity.
“By the act of seeing, Jesus teaches us that compassion begins by seeing the plight of people in need, rather than blocking out unpleasant sights and images. Until we see the suffering, we cannot respond to it,” Block-Hansen said.
A similar moment of enlightenment, previously reported by Daily News, happened for Florie Steenbock.
“I was observing my teenage granddaughters, with all the products they use, and I got to thinking, what if you can’t afford any of these?” Steenbock said.
As the Christmas season continues, Block-Hansen is preparing for future commitments. They include speaking to the women’s ministry of Grace Lutheran Church, Breckenridge, in April, and at Wolverton Lutheran Church’s mother-daughter banquet in May.
“Wolverton Lutheran’s women’s ministry just contacted me, saying they are planning to join with Vukku Lutheran’s women’s ministry to create more hygiene kits for children and other vulnerable individuals in our community,” Block-Hansen said.
The mission of building healthy communities continues on and for all seasons.