Community comes out for car show, cuddly animals

‘To be honest, I think there’s more spectators than there were last year,’ Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries said. DeVries is proud that Thursday’s Classy & Classic Car Show was a hit, but said that barring a weather event, next year’s show will return to its traditional slot kicking off the annual Wahpeton Fall Festival.
Dustin Hill, Pinewood Kennels, gave his friend, Asher Berndt, 2, an up close and sometimes up high view of the petting zoo’s fun. They’re seen with Jake the horse. ‘It’s nice to be out and be part of the community,’ Hill said. ‘I’ve been here for a long time and I enjoy being a part of this. Wahpeton is a really fortunate community, with people who want to come out, contribute and be part of events like this.’
Wahpeton High School students Reese Lewis, a senior, and Tallyn Biel, a freshman, checked out the 1917 Ford model TT truck belonging to former Wahpeton Mayor Jim Sturdevant. ‘This one is really cool,’ Lewis said. ‘I’ve never seen anything like this in person until now.’
Tom Bernotas’ 1970 Plymouth Road Runner, as well as his sons’ Lamborghini and Camaro vehicles, drew attention from spectators. Vivian Bernotas, the family matriarch, will receive her own attention Saturday, Oct. 1 when she serves as 2022 North Dakota State College of Science Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal.
‘I think there’s a lot of nice rides here,’ said Karla Schimelfenig, who showed off husband Jay’s 1929 Ford Model A ‘Rat Rod.’ ‘He does all the airbrushing,’ Schimelfenig said. The car sports an ‘Avahgrl’ license plate, named after the couple’s granddaughter.
Lovers of classic cars, adorable animals and just coming downtown for some end of summer fun dropped by Dakota Avenue Thursday, Sept. 29 for the annual Classy & Classic Car Show. Despite higher than expected winds, the evening was a hit.
Eighty-five cars registered for the show and five grand prize winners were awarded. Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries announced that the Best of Show honoree was a 1972 Chevy Chevelle belonging to Cory and Kara Trom of Wahpeton.
The Participant’s Choice winner was a 1957 Chevy Bel Air belonging to Rose Mary Miller of Fairmount, North Dakota. A 1970 Plymouth Road Runner belonging to Tom Bernotas, Wahpeton, received the Mayor’s Pick award.
Additional honorees included a 1967 Chevy Malibu belonging to Jon Skillings, Wyndmere, North Dakota, which won for Director’s Choice, and a 1963 Ford T-Bird belonging to Bud Heinert, Milnor, North Dakota, which was the Wildcat Winner recipient.
In addition to vehicles, the Classy & Classic Car Show also offered a petting zoo hosted by Dustin Hill, Pinewood Kennels, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and family. Many visitors were delighted to see the animals.
Daily News congratulates this year’s Classy & Classic Car Show winners and participants.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.