Community donates $1,680 at Econofoods for Richland Wilkin backpack program

Both Econofoods locations recently asked shoppers for donations for the Richland Wilkin Backpack Program.
“We were able to raise $1,680 with the help of our customers,” said Marv Knapper, store director for Wahpeton and Breckenridge locations
“Our cashiers asked people if they would like to donate $1 or $4 to the Backpack program over the last two weeks (March 29-April 11). We also received a couple of calls about how to donate to the program over the phone. We will raise money for the backpack program before school starts again next fall,” he added.
The company has installed sneeze guards at the check stands in the c-store, both grocery stores, and all three liquor stores.
“We have implemented one-way aisles in the Wahpeton Econofoods, and staff sanitize all the shopping carts several times a day, plus sanitize all the door handles cases, racks, etc. in all the stores,” Knapper added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.