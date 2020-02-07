Rehearsals for the Barnesville Area Community Easter Cantata Choir will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Barnesville, Minnesota. Practices will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursdays and at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. Performances are planned for March 29, April 2, and April 5, times and locations to be announced. The choral will be under the direction of Julie Jerger and accompanied by Sharon Fangsrud. All area singers are encouraged to join us.

