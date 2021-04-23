Community engagement meeting results focus on facilities

The Breckenridge School Board heard the results of the first community engagement meetings, which took place March 29-30. Participants gravitated toward topics like improving facilities and programming.
The district has been working with Ingensa Inc., a company that provides K-12 districts with solutions to improve buildings and facilities, to help them plan for the renewal of the existing operating levy, which expires in 2022, and pursue facilities maintenance project opportunities.
Over a hundred parents, students, teachers, staff and community members attended the first in a series of three meetings, either in-person or virtually.
Jacqui Coleman, president and CEO of Ingensa Inc., said out of 127 attendees, 106 people turned in a sign-in sheet, and 94 noted on the sign-in sheet that they would be interested in attending the next meeting. Nearly 40 attendees marked that they would want to invite other people to the second meeting. Twenty attendees expressed interest in being on a community planning task force.
“It’s really your non-parents and your community members that are 65 years old and older that really go to the polls, so we really want to have them involved and engaged, and we really want to figure out how to get them in the room for our next meeting,” Coleman said.
The overall reaction to the first meeting was positive, but that’s to be expected, Coleman said. Opposition and negative comments are more likely to arise when the district starts talking numbers.
Ingensa Inc. Education and Business Development Director Rochelle Van Den Heuvel said the question that prompted the most responses from attendees was “Do you believe the Breckenridge Public Schools face challenges? What are they? How would you fix them?”
Van Den Heuvel said 38 percent of responses to the question emphasized the need to upgrade or build a new facility. Responses cited the gym and cafeteria spaces, updates to science labs, larger classrooms and auditorium space, and more adequate art, agriculture and industrial tech classroom and lab spaces. Ten participants wrote down concerns about “aging buildings” and “limited space.”
Responses to the above question that were not focused on facilities needs pointed to declining enrollments, funding concerns and finding staff who specialize in agriculture, industrial tech and fine arts.
The question that prompted the second most responses was directly related to facilities needs: “Do you think the district’s facilities need improving? If you do, what would you change about them?”
Seven of 21 groups that responded to the question suggested building a new school with a more progressive and innovative layout to fit the needs of the district, Van Den Heuvel said.
“What stands out as the highest traction items are the facilities piece and programming piece. Not surprisingly for the facilities, that sentiment tends to change a little bit too as we move into the second engagement meeting and compile information and start to put numbers to things,” Coleman said.
Breckenridge Public Schools Superintendent Diane Cordes said there was a gap in participation from older age groups, like the silent generation, and from business people in the community.
“We need to work together and think about who we can invite to that task force to represent the business community,” Cordes said.
Coleman said they hope to bring together the task force in the coming weeks so the district can know as soon as possible how to proceed. The school board and administration’s role is to provide information to the community, Coleman said. People joining the task force would be involved in helping plan for the resolution and disseminating information to the public.
The second community engagement meeting will begin to explore plans and potential costs of some of the changes and needs participants cited, Coleman said, and is due to be held in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.