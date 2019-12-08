The Eagle Valley Evangelical Free Church is thinking beyond its four walls.
Located just east of the central residential and business district in Christine, North Dakota, the church has a membership of approximately 125 men, women and children. They come from 16 communities in four counties between the states of North Dakota and Minnesota.
Some of those community members, whether they belong to the church or not, experience food insecurity. They don’t always have reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.
Church leaders and members hope to soon improve the insecurity crisis.
The Eagle Valley Evangelical Free Church will receive distributable food from the Great Plains Food Bank, Fargo. The first day of produce distribution and delivery of food boxes is currently scheduled for March 30, 2020. The community food bank is being set up through Great Plains’ outreach food pantry plan.
“It’s open to anybody in the community,” said Stacy Almendarez, an office administrator at Eagle Valley. “There’s no income guidelines. You just show up and you receive.”
The church will receive pre-packaged boxes of food that it will be able to distribute to whomever comes on distribution days.
Scheduling may vary, although it currently looks like Eagle Valley will distribute food:
• from 1-3 p.m. on the third Sunday of the month
• from 8-11:30 a.m. on the third Monday of the month
• from 6-8 p.m. on the third Monday of the month
Community members who are unable to visit Eagle Valley during distribution hours can also call the church at 701-998-2067 to arrange deliveries.
The Eagle Valley Evangelical Free Church is located at 17515 County Road 2 in Christine. Updated information about distribution, deliveries and more will be available at the church’s Facebook page.
“We will have a pop up food distribution day, announced at a later time, but only once a quarter,” Almendarez said. “Great Plains will come out with a semi of produce and it will be available to anyone. They do not give us a day for this until it is closer.”
Organizers want to stress there is no limit to who can come to the community food bank or how often. The model is to distribute one box of food for every 1-2 people in a family.
“A family of four would receive two boxes of food,” Almendarez said.
Deliveries later in 2020 are expected for June, September and December.
“Great Plains is offering us a chance to see if there’s a need in the area for a continuing food bank program,” Pastor Jeff Scherer said. “This will go for a year. At that point, we’ll make a decision on whether we feel there was enough response and need to transition to a non-trial food bank program.”
In addition to her work at Eagle Valley Evangelical Free Church, Almendarez is an employee of the Christine Post Office.
“I always joke that I have the two community jobs. I’ve met a lot of people up here,” Almendarez said.
The upcoming community food pantry will be the first in Eagle Valley’s immediate area.
“When you live out here, you either go to Fargo-Moorhead or Wahpeton-Breckenridge to get food and that’s not always so convenient,” Almendarez said.
Eagle Valley was interested in being a good neighbor to the communities around it.
“We were looking for ways to be a help to the region, an area out in the country that’s not really attached to any specific town,” Scherer said.
Early support has been strong, Almendarez said. People she’s talked to have indicated a need for convenient, close to home assistance with food.
“If you have to drive out a half hour and then back another half hour, with the gas money and time you’ve spent, it kind of defeats the purpose. By the time you’ve gotten the food, you wonder if it’s worth it,” Almendarez said.
Eagle Valley Evangelical Free Church will receive all food for the pantry from Great Plains Food Bank. The church is not holding a separate food drive, but individuals can donate to the food bank itself.
“The first year will be a trial run, so (Great Plains will) bring prepackaged, non-perishable food items that we’ll keep here,” Almendarez said. “When they bring the truck, they’ll bring perishable items that will be available only on the delivery day. After that first year, there might be a change to the delivery arrangement.”
While there are no income guidelines or demographic quotas, there is only one requirement for participants. Their names and addresses are necessary for Great Plains Food Bank’s record keeping.
“We want to stress that this is not just for church members, but for the whole community, all 16 communities,” Almendarez said.
Eagle Valley Evangelical Free Church’s history extends to just before North Dakota’s statehood. The church’s charter was signed July 10, 1889.
In the nearly half-century since, the church moved from Christine to Wolverton, Minnesota, and back. Its present building on County Road 2 was built in 2006. Scherer has served as pastor for the last four years.
“Our church gives to our community and helps others,” Almendarez said. “They’re still in need and we still want to help. We want to take some of the burden off of where their food is coming from.”
Eagle Valley Evangelical Free Church is all-welcoming, Almendarez and Scherer said. They are hopeful people might consider visiting, making new friends and getting involved in their community.
“We have people attending here who are of a mind of not building themselves up or serving themselves, but serving others. It’s what’s needed for churches today,” Scherer said.
The point of a community food pantry to benefit Eagle Valley Evangelical Free Church’s members and neighbors is clear for Pastor Scherer.
“If we can do this and the need is there, we want to be the ones to provide it,” he said. “There are not a lot of locations that can do something like this, that have the space, in our locality. We have a sense that God has placed us here for opportunities like this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.