The North Dakota Community Foundation (NDCF) has received a $50,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust for the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation (RWCF), to support the transformation of philanthropic giving.
This transition incorporates the two models of the United Way of Richland-Wilkin and the Community Foundation. Richland Wilkin Community Foundation is responsive to the immediate community needs while planning for sustainability to respond to future needs. RWCF is a component fund of NDCF.
“We are the community organization that is responsive to meet the ongoing and developing needs of our community. We need to support the organizations and agencies that are providing services to our family, friends and neighbors throughout our area,” said Jana Berndt, chair of the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation sub-committee. “When the United Way of Richland-Wilkin closed, those needs didn’t disappear; there was a strategy with the Community Foundation to continue to meet the needs. Our community will be positively impacted by this change.”
Agencies that previously received support from United Way of Richland Wilkin include, 211 First Link, Early Childhood Family Education, Three Rivers Crisis Center & Kids Konnection, Breckenridge Aquatic Center, Breckenridge Recreation, ECFE, PARTNERS, Richland Wilkin Kinship, Richland 4-H, Wilkin 4-H, Southeast North Dakota Community Action Agency, Salvation Army of Minnesota and North Dakota, Someplace Safe, Valley Lake Boys Home, Wahpeton Park and Rec, and Wahpeton Water Safety.
“The grant money we received every year was crucial to our organization,” said Rebekah Christensen, Richland Wilkin Kinship Program. “We literally could not provide some of our services and programming if we didn’t get this support.”
Residents and businesses interested in contributing to the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation’s Annual Campaign or Endowment Fund are encouraged to donate either online at www.NDCF.net/RichlandWilkin or by sending a check to PO Box 905, Wahpeton, ND, 58075. Monthly gifts, set up online via credit card, are particularly important in providing consistent support for the organizations.
“Just $20 a month can make a difference if it’s given regularly,” said Colette Barton, executive director of the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation. “Small amounts fit into people’s monthly budget, but add up over time and can have a huge impact.”
For more information about the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation, its annual campaign, the organizations it supports, or its permanent endowment fund, go to www.NDCF.net/RichlandWilkin.
The North Dakota Community Foundation was organized in 1976. It is a public, non-profit tax-exempt corporation which receives and distributes charitable funds to support a wide range of programs which benefit North Dakotans. NDCF currently manages over 700 funds for various North Dakota communities and donors, including 67 community foundations and over 150 scholarship funds.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, Minn., that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy. OBT is the 92 percent owner of Bremer Bank, a regional financial services company, and also manages a diversified investment portfolio. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $700 million in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest. Visit ottobremer.org.
