Community Foundation receives socks donated by Doosan Bobcat

Twin Towns Area youth will be getting a little something extra in their backpacks this fall.
A total of 500 pairs of Bombas socks were donated Thursday, Aug. 6 to the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation. The socks were provided by Doosan Bobcat of Wahpeton, as part of a company-wide commitment to support local communities.
“We’ve heard from folks that socks are one of the things are that often needed,” said Colette Barton, a member of the foundation board. “It can be as simple as socks and toothbrushes, both of which are being added to our school supply backpacks this year.”
Brittany Onchuck and Dan Lugert, Doosan Bobcat, were on hand to deliver the donated Bombas socks to Barton and Foundation Chair Jana Berndt. The donation took place at Wahpeton Middle School.
Doosan Bobcat North America, headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, is donating a total of 5,000 pairs of Bombas socks to nonprofits, homeless shelters and veterans programs in states where the company has operations.
Bombas is an e-commerce sock and apparel company with a mission to help those in need by donating a pair of socks for every pair sold.
“Doosan Bobcat officially began its partnership with Bombas in March at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, a Las Vegas-based construction industry trade show, where it provided Bombas socks to booth attendees,” the company stated.
The donated socks are specifically designed to be sustainable in their wear and are made with an anti-microbial treatment, dark colors and reinforced seams. These all allow for longer use without washing, as well as durability.
“Doosan Bobcat is committed to building strong relationships, engaging volunteers and providing financial and in-kind support to organizations and programs to make a positive impact in local communities,” the company stated.
The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation will have its annual backpack distribution from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. This year’s event is taking place at Harvest Outreach Church, 1155 21st Ave. N., Wahpeton.
“We’re following recommended COVID-19 response guidelines and doing things differently,” Barton said. “This will be a drive-thru event.”
“Do not come early this year. We’re asking that no one arrives before 2 p.m.,” Berndt said.
Berndt and Barton explained how this year’s distribution event will work.
“We will go to the cars with masks on, asking what grades the youth are entering,” Berndt said. “From there, we’ll give them the supplies they need. They will not need to get out of the car. It’s going to be an in and out, low contact event.”
As of Thursday, Twin Towns Area schools are expected to begin the 2020-2021 education year with in-person learning. This may change depending on North Dakota and Minnesota’s COVID-19 cases.
“Wherever students are learning, we want them to be prepared,” Barton said.
