The annual Wilkin County Fair will open on Thursday, Aug. 15. At 4 p.m., the food stands, Old McDonald’s Farm and the Midway rides will open.
The major attraction to this year’s opening day is Nashville recording artist Dariann Leigh. The 19-year-old will start her performance at 9 p.m. on the Earthen Stage. She’ll perform her debut single “Give me a Minute” and a variety of covers as well.
“She’s a local girl and that’s part of the reason why we thought we’d bring her down and give her a chance,” Wilkin County Fair board member Darral Nordick said.
The Karlstad, Minnesota, native won’t be the only performer at the fair. The annual talent show will take place before her concert at 7 p.m.
“That showcases a lot of local talent. Whether it’s musical or whoever’s got what talent can showcase it,” Nordick said.
At 5:30 p.m. there will be a Tae Kwon Do demonstration on the Earthen Stage.
“That should be quite interesting, because I think there’s a lot of really good people with that in town this weekend,” Nordick said. “If they’re there we might see a lot of people who are higher up in the belts.”
At the same time as the demonstration, there’ll be a blindfolded lawnmower race.
Other Thursday events include poultry and rabbit judging at 5 p.m. and an all-day duct tape contest for participants who are 18 or younger. The bingo shelter will begin calling numbers at 5 p.m.
Admission is $2 a day per person.
The Wilkin County Fair is held at Welles Memorial Park in Breckenridge, Minnesota. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/wilkincountyfair/ and https://issuu.com/wickcommunications/docs/wilkin_co_fair_19/1?e=1225821/71500240/.
