Community, guests come out for Aber Days

The audience at the 10th annual Fort Abercrombie Rodeo delighted to see riders and horses like Tyler Kickbush of Fertile, Minnesota, and “Dirty Don,” or Marlon McCandlen of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, and “Paleface.” The rodeo was sponsored by Abercrombie Fire and Rescue, Abercrombie, N.D., and held Saturday, Aug. 6.
Re-enactors depicted Company D of the Fifth Minnesota’s time spent protecting Fort Abercrombie against a siege in September 1862. They're seen as part of the finale of the Aber Days parade, held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Abercrombie.
Whether they waved to paraders, cheered on cowboys or learned from historians, countless individuals made it a weekend Friday, Aug. 5-Sunday, Aug. 7 in Abercrombie, North Dakota.
Events in the annual Aber Days celebration took place at local landmarks including Abercrombie Park and at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Site. Among the highlights was the 10th annual Fort Abercrombie Rodeo, sponsored by Abercrombie Fire and Rescue and held beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
Rodeo guests delighted to see riders and horses like Tyler Kickbush of Fertile, Minnesota, and “Dirty Don,” or Marlon McCandlen of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, and “Paleface.”
Firefighters and other emergency personnel from communities including Abercrombie, Christine, Colfax and Dwight, North Dakota, were among those taking part in Saturday’s Aber Days parade through downtown Abercrombie. The parade also featured most of the current Richland County, North Dakota, political candidates and several large farm implements.
Weslynn Moss, 5, was among the youth waiting to ooh and aah at the floats, not to mention get some free candy. Moss’ pink cowgirl hat and floral dress got compliments from several parade participants.
Not far from Moss was Charlie Heitkamp, 2, and her relatives Auggie Heitkamp, 5, and Aurora Nation, 4. The youth are the great-grandkids of Chuck Reiff.
“Charlie and Auggie are my niece and nephew and Aurora is my cousin,” said Sarah Peterson, Reiff’s granddaughter, who enjoyed riding with Charlie in a wagon being “pulled” by Auggie.
Prior to and not long after the Aber Days parade, Fort Abercrombie State Historical Site hosted many visitors. They marveled at people like Allen Quade, who demonstrated blacksmithing, author Carrie Elbert Newman (“War on the Prairie”), who demonstrated Civil War-style sewing, Christy Goulet, who demonstrated how to make traditional dream catchers, and re-enactors depicting Company D of the Fifth Minnesota’s time spent protecting Fort Abercrombie against a siege in September 1862.
“The soldiers even camped in the gatehouse last night,” Site Supervisor Lenny Krueger said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.