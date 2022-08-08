Community, guests come out for Aber Days

The audience at the 10th annual Fort Abercrombie Rodeo delighted to see riders and horses like Tyler Kickbush of Fertile, Minnesota, and “Dirty Don,” or Marlon McCandlen of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, and “Paleface.” The rodeo was sponsored by Abercrombie Fire and Rescue, Abercrombie, N.D., and held Saturday, Aug. 6.

 photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

Whether they waved to paraders, cheered on cowboys or learned from historians, countless individuals made it a weekend Friday, Aug. 5-Sunday, Aug. 7 in Abercrombie, North Dakota.

Re-enactors depicted Company D of the Fifth Minnesota’s time spent protecting Fort Abercrombie against a siege in September 1862. They're seen as part of the finale of the Aber Days parade, held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Abercrombie.
Allen Quade has demonstrated blacksmithing each summer at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Site for nearly 20 years.

Events in the annual Aber Days celebration took place at local landmarks including Abercrombie Park and at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Site. Among the highlights was the 10th annual Fort Abercrombie Rodeo, sponsored by Abercrombie Fire and Rescue and held beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

Civil War reenactors Alex Stork and Daniel Sauerwein, seen Saturday at Fort Abercrombie.
From left, Auggie Heitkamp, 5, Charlie Heitkamp, 2, Sarah Peterson and Aurora Nation, 4.
Weslynn Moss, 5, was among the youth waiting to ooh and aah at the floats, not to mention get some free candy. Moss’ pink cowgirl hat and floral dress got compliments from several parade participants.
Guests could not get enough of the spectacle of the 10th annual Fort Abercrombie Rodeo.


