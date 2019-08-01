Community helping team that's Bama bound

It’s all hands on deck to help out the Wahpeton 14U Babe Ruth baseball team. The team advanced to the Babe Ruth World Series, which is hosted in Demopolis, Alabama, and the Twin Towns community is organizing a variety of fundraising activities to help with the finances that come with the trip.
“It’s unbelievable. No. 1, the community is proud of these boys. No. 2, they understand what a big deal this is. And No. 3, they understand the financial burden that is unfortunately behind it,” Wahpeton coach Chris Kappes said. “They’re reaching out and pitching in to do what they can do to help out. We’re going to do our darndest that when we’re back and everything’s said and done that we get out and thank these places and people for helping us out.”
The money will be divided amongst the families to help with their travel and hotel costs.
On Wednesday, July 31 the players got together and helped pick weeds for local farmer Luke Mauch, who paid them for their efforts.
“They understand that today was as good as any practice we can do off the field. It’s the part of giving back. We’re being supported by the community and their giving back,” Kappes said. “For them to go out and do some physical labor this morning to show their work ethic, appreciation and gratitude for what everybody’s doing for us, that really makes me proud as a coach.”
On Thursday, Aug. 1 the players will be selling raffle tickets at the Twin Town Gardeners’ Market in Wahpeton. The tickets are $1 apiece for a chance to win 10 market bucks. There will be five winners selected.
On Friday, Aug. 2 there will be a tailgate party at Creative Stitches in Breckenridge. It’s a free-will offering with the ballpark franks, chips and water being handed out for free. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. KBMW will be on-site for the party.
World Series T-shirts, which were designed by Kappes, will be sold and 25 percent of the money from Wahpeton Huskies attire will go to the team.
Gripper’s Sports in Wahpeton are also doing shirts for the occasion with all the proceeds going back to the players.
Hart’s Hub is donating $2 from every 16-inch pizza sold.
On Sunday, Aug. 4 the 14U squad is hosting a spaghetti feed at the Wahpeton Community Center. It’s $10 a plate and runs from 4-7 p.m. There’s also a bake sale and a raffle with prizes that include Twins and North Dakota State football tickets along with a Redhawks basket.
Another activity for supporters to partake in is Sponsoring a Player. Packages include the Play Ball package for $50, the Single package for $100, Double for $200, Triple for $300 and Grand Slam for $500. Checks can be made payable to Tori Hockert Wahpeton 14U and contacts for the program are Amy Schultz (701-899-1929) and Jenn Beyer (701-403-0135).
Other ways to help the team out is by visiting their GoFundMe page at Wahpeton 14U Babe Ruth Baseball Team or by dropping off donations at Bremer Bank.
“It’s awesome to feel the support. The boys are well aware of it,” Kappes said.
The support from the community isn’t a surprise to anyone who saw the team’s reception when they came into town with an escort after winning their regional tourney.
“The reception when we came into town with the escort and seeing how the streets are flooded with people, that’s a pretty special moment for these kids and for the town,” Kappes said. “To see signs made up, people wearing Wahpeton baseball jerseys, the younger kids below us and the smiles on people’s faces, that’s a memory that’s etched in my mind and will always be there. It’s fun to be part of the Wahpeton-Breckenridge community.”
