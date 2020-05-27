Due to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's Executive Order 20-56, Breckenridge High School will not be able to hold its graduation parade that was scheduled to be held after the high school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 31.
Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard and high school Principal Craig Peterson have been in direct contact with one another regarding the senior graduation ceremony. After a meeting held between the two on Tuesday, May 26, it was determined that an organized parade would go against state guidelines.
“Instead, we would invite the Breckenridge graduates to decorate their vehicles and drive past their friends' and family's homes around town, immediately following the graduation ceremony. This would allow the graduates a chance to be recognized while safely practicing the social distancing guidelines,” Karlgaard said.
The original hope was to have the Breckenridge Police Department and Fire Department lead a parade of seniors in their vehicles with their family members for a community-wide celebration and recognition.
“I would encourage the residents of this community to make some noise to acknowledge these graduates as they drive past you. I would also ask the graduates to make good choices by abiding by traffic laws and not hang out of the vehicles,” Karlgaard said. “This is an extremely trying time for everyone right now, so let's help to raise the spirits of the 2020 graduating class.”
The Daily News previously reported how the high school will hold its graduation ceremony. The ceremony was designed to be as close to a typical graduation ceremony as possible while also following state guidelines.
“Nothing is changing in our graduation plan. Afterward, if people decide to drive around the community, that’s their piece. We just can’t have an organized piece or organized route. It’s not putting a damper on anything. The seniors really just wanted to walk across the stage,” Peterson said.
“Principal Peterson has done an amazing job preparing for the 2020 graduation ceremony while abiding by the governor's executive orders as well as the graduation/ commencement celebration guidance that was put out through the Minnesota Department of Health,” Karlgaard said.
Peterson stated that the school will be following the MDH, Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines during its graduation ceremony.
The graduation ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast live on KBMW as well as Magnitude Sports YouTube channel.
