Community members give input on garbage bin placement

The Breckenridge City Council meeting, Monday, June 6, began with an introduction to the new city administrator. Beginning June 1, Lori Conway took on the role of city administrator, a month after Renae Smith resigned from the position.
After the agenda was approved Mayor Russ Wilson welcomed open discussion from community members in attendance. Two people were there to discuss the proposed change to residential garbage pickup. In the previous meeting, the council opened a 30-day comment period regarding the movement of garbage pickup to the streets rather than the alleys.
Since then, the city has gotten 30 responses against this change and seven in favor, according to Wilson. Both community members in attendance regarding this issue were strongly against the change. One said this change would dramatically impact a lot of people because it is difficult to move the bins from the alley to the street, and in the snow it would be impossible.
The other community member said she lives in a neighborhood where a majority of the residents are seniors, and it would make garbage pickup nearly impossible for them.
Wilson listened to their complaints and assured them that a decision has not been made yet. They will take community responses under consideration while making the final decision. No one attended the meeting in support of change.
According to the council, the idea for the change was sparked by the amount of work being done by garbage truck drivers to pick up in the alleys. They said in some instances, the trucks had to drive in and pick up one side, and then back out to back back into the alley to pick up the other side. It was also noted that the trucks could be causing damage to the alleys.
Both community members in attendance said the alleys were already “messed up before” from a natural gas company and later from a telecommunications company. Public Works Director Neil Crocker said they were working on the issue of the alleys not being cleaned up after work has been done. It is an ongoing problem, however work is being done to get the alleys cleaned up again.
Afterwards, Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard spoke to the council about a liquor license violation perpetrated at Grumpy’s Bar on Minnesota Avenue and Third street. The violation occurred April 22, at 12:28 a.m. where the Breckenridge Police Department, Wilkin County Sheriff and Wahpeton Police Department worked together under reports of many underaged drinkers in the bar.
Karlgaard said there were 11 minors caught drinking in the bar and more that got away from the officers and deputies. The bartender said there were too many people coming into the bar to actually check IDs, according to his report. This was brought to the council so they could determine what type of violation and penalty the liquor license holder should have to face.
The council discussed the matter and councilmember Chris Vedder made a motion for a penalty of one-day suspension of business, but the license holder gets to choose the day within 30 days of the final proceedings, and a $250 fee. The license holder has 10 days to respond to the motion after receiving notice, and if he chooses to, he may contest the sanctions.
The motion was then passed unanimously by the council and the meeting ended shortly after. The next city council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, June 20 in the Breckenridge City Hall chamber.
In other council news:
• All agenda motions offered were passed unanimously
• Councilmember Beth Meyer was absent from the meeting and councilmember James Jawaski was late, showing up at 5:22 p.m.
• The city hired a new finance director, Ariel Johnson, who starts July 1
