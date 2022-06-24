Eloise Kenyon stands next to her oil paintings in the southwest gallery reception. She began painting during the pandemic and now she has sold at least four of her paintings showing at the Red Door Art Gallery.
If you weren’t walking around the Twin Towns, shopping ‘til you drop, literally, during the Wednesday, June 22, Summer Wine Walk, what were you doing? Businesses in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota participated in the Wahp/Breck Chamber of Commerce-organized event to help get folks through the door.
From wine to beer and charcuterie in a cup, the night turned out to be a buzz. Community members had the opportunity to sign up for $10 to enter a raffle for prizes, announced at City Brew Hall and the end of the night.
“These events bring awareness to people about these businesses,” Lisa Kunkel, Chamber Executive Vice President, said. “They have to go to every business to win the raffle, and some of them they may not have heard of before.”
The event was a lot busier than the previous year. Unfortunately, participants didn’t get their souvenir wine cup due to COVID-19 safety protocols. Each business was given plastic reusable cups for their wine.
The wine walk coincided with the Red Door Art Gallery reception for their southwest art and native artists galleries. One artist, Eloise Kenyon, got to showcase her oil landscape painting.
Kenyon grew up in Buffalo, Minnesota, where the landscapes and views are so much different than here in the Twin Towns. The expanse of the land helped her realize the beauty of her textured and clouded surroundings.
A hobby she picked up through classes during the pandemic, Kenyon is now a successful gallery entry, selling at least four of the pieces she has shown.
“I’ve painted animals and flowers before, but I just keep coming back to the landscapes,” Kenyon said. “I hope my paintings bring peace and comfort to those that see them.”
The next wine walk is planned for later in the summer so keep an eye out.
