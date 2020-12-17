Competitive Christmas coloring goes virtual

The Family Community Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota, is hosting a free, virtual coloring contest for youth ages 1-18. Completed coloring pages will be donated to Breckenridge nursing homes.
The contest will be split into six age groups: 1-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12, 13-15 and 16-18. First place winners from each age group will receive a $5 Dairy Queen gift card, and second place winners will score a $2 off coupon for the FCC concession stand.
There will also be complementary cookies and hot chocolate given out on the last day of the event, from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. Since the event is now fully virtual, FCC Manager Mandy Steinberger said participants can submit their coloring pages anytime between now and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“I wanted it to be a virtual event so it wasn’t something that could be cancelled again,” Steinberger said. “The disheartening feeling that comes from cancelling another event — I wanted it to bring joy not heartache.”
Steinberger said she had to get creative to host the event. Steinberger and Assistant Manager Mandy Nelson have been planning various ways for area youth to pick up a page.
Before coloring a page, Steinberger asks that everyone RSVP by Monday, Dec. 21, so she can prepare Tuesday’s treats. To secure a spot, parents or participants can go to the Facebook Coloring Contest event page, or call or text 701-640-6829 with the names and ages of the participating youth.
Participants can choose from four coloring pages of varying intricacy. The pages are available for pickup at Breckenridge City Hall, or can be printed off at home via the FCC Facebook page. Students who frequent the FCC after school program can also complete their coloring pages during normal hours. Completed pages can be returned to the FCC or scanned and emailed to msteinberger@breckenridgemn.net.
“It was really put on my heart to do something to bring joy,” Steinberger said. “Happiness is fleeting, but joy — your circumstances don’t matter if you have joy.”
Steinberger said this year has posed unprecedented challenges for the FCC. The changing COVID-19 guidelines and school schedules have made it difficult to stay consistent. Not to mention, parents have been hesitant to send their children to the FCC after school because many of them don’t know it's open, Steinberger said.
Despite the hardships, Steinberger is more determined than ever to brighten the community she said has given her so much.
The coloring contest finds a way to do just that, from the youngest to the oldest residents of Breckenridge.
Steinberger said St. Francis Home, among others, is excited to receive the finished coloring pages. Many nursing home residents have not had contact with the outside world or their families since the beginning of the pandemic. Steinberger hopes seeing the vibrant, and endearingly ametuer artwork from youth will bring a smile to the residents.
“This is really about that smile,” Steinberger said. “The warm heart. We can always do things to make things easier for others during hard times. We can choose to either be the person who’s going to have the bitter heart or choose to be the person who's going to bring joy.”
Youth who do not want to participate in the contest portion are still encouraged to color a page and turn it in so it can be donated, Steinberger said.
Steinberger and FCC employee Elli Dodge will be judging each age group before announcing the winners at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.
“Whether they win or not, they’re winning because they’re donating their pages to nursing home residents,” Steinberger said.
The FCC is open every day the schools are open, Monday through Thursday from 2:30-5:30 p.m. and Friday from 12-4 p.m. Next Tuesday, Dec. 22, the FCC will remain open until 6:30 p.m. in lieu of the coloring event.
