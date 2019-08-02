Compliance: Find out how tobacco retailers fared

All retailers licensed to sell tobacco products in Richland County, North Dakota, passed a recent compliance test. Testing occurred in Wahpeton and rural Richland County.
Twenty-one total businesses were tested. Compliance tests are a cooperative project of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Wahpeton Police Department and Richland County Health Department.
“Our persistence in having these tobacco compliance checks is paying off now,” said Tessa Johnson, community prevention specialist with the health department. “Retailers all seem to be carding and paying attention. That’s good news.”
Teams of underage youth are trained to conduct compliance tests. They visited the 21 retail outlets under supervision of the partnering departments.
At each location, the youth compliance testers asked to buy e-cigarettes, cigarettes or chewing tobacco. It is illegal to tell tobacco products in North Dakota to anyone younger than 18.
“Sellers receive a $100 fine. Additional penalties may apply is businesses have additional violations within a 24-month period,” the health department stated.
Businesses in Wahpeton where retail clerks refused to sell to minors were Casey’s General Store, Walmart, Northside Tesoro, Simonson’s, M&H, Econofoods, Cenex, Family Dollar, Petro Serve USA and the Dakota Smoke Shop.
Richland County businesses where retail clerks refused to sell to minors were the Abercrombie Store in Abercrombie, North Dakota; Colfax Express in Colfax, North Dakota; Cenex in Fairmount, North Dakota; Dollar General, Miller’s Fresh Foods, J Starr and the Lovdokken C store in Hankinson, North Dakota; Diamond 1 Stop and Dakota Plains Coop in Lidgerwood, North Dakota; Cenex in Mooreton, North Dakota and Dollar General in Wyndmere, North Dakota.
Nearly 90 percent of smokers begin smoking by their 18th birthday, according to the Richland County Health Department. Youth who remain smoke-free in high school and college are more likely to remain smoke-free for life.
If youth smoking continues at the current rate, the health department stated, 5.6 million of today’s American youth under age 18 will die prematurely from a smoking-related illness.
“That’s about 1 of every 13 Americans aged 17 years or younger alive today,” Johnson said.
In April, the health department reported four retailers had failed the compliance test.
“We’re increasing our frequency of tests,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to conduct them three times a year.”
Nicotine is highly addictive and can harm brain development, the health department previously stated. Brain development continues until approximately age 25. Youth may have low awareness of the addictive potential of nicotine and tobacco.
“The use of nicotine products, including e-cigarettes, is unsafe for young people,” the health department continued.
The Richland County Health Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Wahpeton Police Department provide retail education on tobacco sales laws. Interested retail clerks and managers can contact the health department at 701-642-7735.
