Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht is among the individuals with one recurring question: What do we want wellness and indoor recreation in our community to be now and in the next 50 years?
That question inspired a Tuesday, Oct. 4 meeting at Wahpeton City Hall. It was attended by individuals including the mayor, 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz, 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, Parks and Recreation Director Brad Edwardson and Park Board Commissioners Roger Jensen and Tyler Gripentrog.
“We’re all one team,” Lambrecht said. “We’re all excited to move forward. We’re looking at a rec center. It’s an exciting time. It’s going to be challenging. There are goals and objectives that we can get to.”
Representatives from Comstock Construction spoke Tuesday, pitching the firm’s services, sharing insight from similar projects and discussing what impact the proposed Wahpeton Recreation Center would have. A final cost for the project has not yet been determined, nor has the final ratio of public and private funding.
“Any project using any public dollars needs support from the community,” said Jason Flack, Comstock’s director of pre-construction. “The biggest thing we’re trying to do here is educate.”
Supporters’ next goal in promoting a Wahpeton recreation center is one that’s been quietly developing from the beginning: identifying personal and large-scale stakeholders, whose support may range from utilizing the center to investing in it. An improved timetable for advancing the facility is expected following further research and additional feedback.
No quorum of either Wahpeton City Council members or Wahpeton Park Board commissioners was obtained Tuesday, making the feedback session not qualify as an official city meeting. Council members and park board commissioners previously met on Aug. 17, 2022. On that day, establishing the new center in Chahinkapa Park was discussed.
“We have much interest in assets that will build our population, keep our current population and determine what we want our town to look like in 5-10 years and beyond,” Lambrecht said in August.
The Wahpeton City Council’s Monday, Oct. 3 meeting included an 8-0 vote to approve the allocation of up to $25,000 from Wahpeton’s sales tax revenue for recreation fund. That money will fund a site analysis and selection and concept budget development project by JLG Architects, Fargo.
Monday’s council meeting also included Lambrecht sharing insight after attending a recent North Dakota League of Cities conference. Citizens are encouraged to ask themselves, “Do you give energy or do you take it? Which are you doing now?” Those questions are now visible in Wahpeton City Hall’s Community Room, where council subcommittees meet.
A tour of regional activities and wellness centers is scheduled for 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Earlier this year, supporters of Wahpeton’s project and the Infinity Center, Breckenridge, Minnesota, made similar visits throughout southeast North Dakota.
“We believe it is really important for the group to see these other facilities to give each of us an idea of what a facility could look like,” event organizer Rich Slagle, PACE Fundraising, said in April 2022. “We want to hear from the respective leaders on their efforts to secure the projects, their operational successes and challenges, their wish lists and lastly, what kind of impact those facilities have had in their communities. It’s all in the spirit of fact-finding.”
