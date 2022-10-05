Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht is among the individuals with one recurring question: What do we want wellness and indoor recreation in our community to be now and in the next 50 years?

That question inspired a Tuesday, Oct. 4 meeting at Wahpeton City Hall. It was attended by individuals including the mayor, 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz, 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, Parks and Recreation Director Brad Edwardson and Park Board Commissioners Roger Jensen and Tyler Gripentrog.



