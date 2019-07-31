There’s a kitchen sink, but no pipes attached to it.
Water drains into a tote emptied by residents. An unattached section of pipe is located in a cupboard under the sink.
If you push onto the living room window, it will fall from its unsealed position.
The heaters are still on, resulting in “hot as hell” bedrooms. Flies and mosquitoes are common.
Amanda Lavallie, Wahpeton, lives in these conditions with husband John and their four children. The Lavallies are residents of the Asbury Apartments complex, 1340 and 1330 12th St. N. in Wahpeton.
“It’s becoming a health hazard,” Amanda Lavallie said.
The family is considering leaving the Asbury, where they’ve lived in multiple apartments over the years. Amanda Lavallie briefly served as manager of the 24-unit complex, while John Lavallie provided maintenance.
They left those positions, Amanda Lavallie said, because owner Eusebio Mendoza wouldn’t pay them. According to Lavallie, Mendoza said he didn’t have the money.
“We quit working for him and basically have been trying to find a place since then,” she continued.
In the court
Mendoza, 90, is scheduled to appear in Wahpeton Municipal Court on Friday, Aug. 2. The Fargo man faces one Class B misdemeanor charge of failing to comply with a building official’s order.
“He was given a number of opportunities to try to remedy issues,” said Wahpeton Assistant City Attorney Brittany Hatting. “Once the order’s been issued and there is no appeal nor no compliance, it becomes a criminal matter.”
Mendoza was ordered to correct conditions of the Asbury’s interior and exterior.
“It has to do with broken windows, broken doors, garage repairs, railings, broken sheetrock and smoke detectors (and more),” Wahpeton City Building Official Todd Johnson said.
Mendoza, charged in December 2018, entered a not guilty plea in January 2019. His attorney, Nicholas Nelson of Wahpeton, declined to comment on the court proceedings.
Assistant City Attorney Will Budke is co-representing Wahpeton with Hatting. The city attorneys and Nelson are scheduled to appear before Judge Don Krassin. A jury trial before Richland County District Judge Bradley Cruff, scheduled for Friday, July 19, was cancelled.
Dumpster dilemma
“There’s literally trash on the ground — food, cans,” Darby Casper said Tuesday, July 23.
Casper, Wahpeton, lives near Asbury Apartments. Since May, she’s been attending public meetings in Wahpeton and discussing topics including lack of timely clearance of the complex’s dumpsters.
First reading of an ordinance affecting Wahpeton’s dumpsters is expected when the city council meets Monday, Aug. 5. Under the ordinance, a dumpster owner would receive one warning for lack of timely clearance. If there’s no compliance, the city is permitted to have the dumpster cleared and adjacent land cleared of debris, which the owner is charged for.
An ordinance requires two readings to be passed. For Casper, the sooner the better.
“It’s a bad thing for dogs and cats and a good thing for rats,” she said. “It’s horrendous and it looks terrible.”
Owner’s prerogative
The Asbury needs major renovations, Johnson said. He and Casper attended the same meeting of the Wahpeton Public Works and Safety Committee.
“The attorney is fully aware what’s going on,” Johnson continued. “The owner, not so much.”
In May 2015, a fire destroyed several of the Asbury’s parking garages.
“Embers from the fire jumped to adjacent buildings and although quickly extinguished, they left behind visible damage,” Daily News previously reported. “This damage (could be) seen on at least one parking lot adjacent to the back entrance of an Asbury building.”
Months later, conditions had not improved.
“We’re having difficult times and any negative publicity will sink that apartment,” Mendoza said in December 2015. “We need apartments in Wahpeton so badly. The bank is making money, I’m not.”
The Asbury is under renovation until further notice, according to a sign outside the building. Renovations are for the exterior only, according to Amanda Lavallie.
“They haven’t been inside to fix anything since I’ve been here, about five months,” she said. “We’ve been living like that with no sink.”
More than four years since the fire, it’s still “pretty rugged” living in the Asbury. Two floors above the Lavallies, wallpaper has been removed. It is unclear how many of the 24 units are occupied.
“Two of them are condemned,” Amanda Lavallie continued. “I lived in No. 15 and the whole ceiling fell in on me. They condemned it and it’s still condemned.”
According to Lavallie, her daughter was electrocuted while living in No. 15.
“When we went to court, we got evicted out of there,” she said.
What’s next?
The Asbury is next to the Huskie Run Apartments, purchased and renovated by St. Aubin Apartments Central, LLC in 2017. Previously known as the Windsor Park Apartments, the complex was once owned by Mendoza and eventually his ex-wife.
“He has talked about selling (the Asbury), but an agreement hasn’t been reached on the cost,” Johnson said Tuesday, July 30.
The Asbury is for sale, Nelson said, and Mendoza is open to all offers.
Hatting is hopeful that the Asbury will be sold to a buyer who will make the necessary renovations. The alternative, continuously charging a 90-year-old man who claims insolvency, is circular and accomplishes little.
During the public works meeting, Johnson talked further about problems at the Asbury.
“I think the biggest issue, when we’ve talked to the owner before, is that he’s not aware of what’s going on,” Johnson said. “He doesn’t live in town, he doesn’t see the day to day activities and he’s so out of touch with what’s going on over there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.