Congratulation BHS band seniors

“Congratulations to our seven outstanding band seniors. Our time together was cut short this year and I wish we could have had those last performances together. Please know that you have each made a lasting impact on the Breckenridge High School Band,” Band Director Emily Christensen said.
BHS’ band would typically get to play together one last time during the graduation ceremony. However, due to the coronavirus crisis and social distancing guidelines, those seniors’ chance to play one last time was made impossible.
The band is tentatively planning to share senior tributes from underclassmen, along with music recorded individually by band members during distance learning.
Senior band students graduating are Laura Avelsgard, Caleb Ellingson, Adam Hieserich, Emmaree Lauritsen, Mercedes Nelson, Jennifer Puchalski and Jayden Wiertzema.
Avelsgard plays the clarinet. Her favorite memory from being a part of the BHS band was when they went together to Nashville, Tennessee. Her future plans are to attend Central Lakes College in Brainerd, Minnesota for natural resources.
Ellingson plays the saxophone, piano and flute. He has participated in concert band, jazz band, Wahpeton Breckenridge Community Band, music listening contests and several honor bands throughout Minnesota. He plans to attend Concordia College in Moorhead for saxophone performance.
“I know sometimes band can be very frustrating and it makes you just want to give up. Just push through those feelings and you will feel so accomplished afterward,” said Ellingson, giving words of wisdom for band members.
Alto saxophone player Hieserich has participated in concert band, jazz band, music listening contest and was a band officer.
“My favorite memories are always playing in completed concerts. Like, if we play a concert in the gym or go to other places to perform,” she said.
Lauritsen plays the french horn, trombone and trumpet for BHS. She was involved in jazz band, drama, speech and knowledge bowl at school. Lauritsen plans to attend Bethel University in St. Paul for music study and ministry.
“Make the most of every moment and don’t be afraid to be yourself. Your high school experience will be much more memorable and enjoyable if you’re not worried about what others are thinking,” she said.
Nelson plays the flute for BHS, but also writes songs and can play the ukulele. Her favorite band memory was performing at River of Life for the first time.
“Don’t give up, there’s always room for improvement if you want there to be,” she said. “Even though I was only apart of the band for three quarters, I feel like I was a part of it for years, I hope that if anyone wants to join, even if it’s late, they will.”
Alto saxophone player Puchalski is planning to attend Ridgewater College in Wilmar, Minnesota, for veterinary technology and reminds students to “Just have fun in band.”
“Don’t wait to try new activities throughout high school. You only have four years. Make them count,” trumpet player Wiertzema said. He participated in pep band, jazz band, concert band and cross country. He plans to attend North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
“Thank you for your dedication, musicianship, and leadership. We will miss you, and are looking forward to seeing what the future holds for each of you. Keep in touch, stop by to visit and join us for pep band anytime,” Christensen said.
