Congratulations Diana

Diana Hermes, Daily News and News Monitor, has been promoted to general manager of both papers and Southern Valley Living magazine. Over the course of eight years, she has served as a sales representative, the advertising manager and now, the general manager.
“I am pleased to announce the promotion of General Manager Diana Hermes, the Daily News, News Monitor and Southern Valley Living magazine,” Publisher Tara Klostreich said. “She has done an excellent job of leading the advertising department. Diana’s positivity and enthusiasm to serve our communities through local journalism is a valuable asset to our operations.”
In her time with the papers, Hermes has helped to guide the advertising department in everything it does. Her work has helped to continue the papers’ legacy in the community.
“I’m truly honored and grateful for this opportunity. I am excited and I look forward to working with the entire staff at the Daily News, News Monitor and Southern Valley Living,” Hermes said, “Thank you to Publisher Tara Klostreich and Wick Communications for acknowledging my hard work, dedication, and efforts these past eight years. Thank you to my coworkers. Without this great team of people we wouldn’t be the awarding newspapers that we are.”
Hermes has shown great leadership in the office, as well as being a staple in the community. Her ability to welcome new people and form connections with community members has been a great benefit to the team.
“We recently hired Sales Consultant Angela Rojas and she is fantastic. We are hiring an inside sales representative at this time,” Hermes said, “If you are interested we would love to have you on our team. Believe in yourself. Anything can happen. Look at me!”
While her title has changed, Hermes still plans to offer the same great service to all of her valued customers.