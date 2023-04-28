Congratulations Diana
Wahpeton Daily News, Richland County News Monitor and Southern Valley Living General Manager Diana Hermes.

 Levi Jones • Daily News

Diana Hermes, Daily News and News Monitor, has been promoted to general manager of both papers and Southern Valley Living magazine. Over the course of eight years, she has served as a sales representative, the advertising manager and now, the general manager.

“I am pleased to announce the promotion of General Manager Diana Hermes, the Daily News, News Monitor and Southern Valley Living magazine,” Publisher Tara Klostreich said. “She has done an excellent job of leading the advertising department. Diana’s positivity and enthusiasm to serve our communities through local journalism is a valuable asset to our operations.”



