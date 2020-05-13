Construction will begin Thursday, May 14, on the Sheyenne River Bridge on the north side of Lisbon. The bridge repair will be followed next week by watermain work on ND 32 in the city of Lisbon. The remaining work for the project which includes milling and overlay from Gwinner to the Sheyenne River Bridge on Hwy 32, culvert repair and minor widening of the roadway is scheduled to start around the end of July.
During construction:
• Speed reductions will be in place during milling and paving operations (July and August)
• A 12 ft. width restrictions will be in place during work on Sheyenne River Bridge and during watermain valve replacement in Lisbon
• Flaggers will be present when needed to direct traffic safely
• A pilot car will be present during milling and paving operations (July and August)
• Temporary gravel surface will be present in Lisbon where watermain valves are replaced
• Motorists can expect delays of about 10 minutes during paving and milling operations
• Contract work dates and deadlines are subject to change depending on weather conditions
The project is scheduled to be completed in early October.
The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone. For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.