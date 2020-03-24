Beginning Tuesday, March 24, construction will begin on ND Hwy. 46, 4 miles west of Gackle, North Dakota. The project will consist of a temporary emergency grade raise due to water over the roadway creating hazardous driving conditions.
During construction
• Flaggers and a pilot car will be on site to control traffic
• The temporary grade raise will be approximately 16’ wide
After Construction
• Traffic speeds will remain reduced until further notice
• Traffic must stop and take turns until further notice
• A future project will return the highway to normal operating conditions.
The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone. For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 from any type of phone or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.
