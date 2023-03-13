Consultant discusses ND’s LGBTQ+ bills

'There is a lot of nuance that determines how each individual lawmaker is going to see, understand, and respond to bills targeting LGBTQ+ communities,' Faye Seidler said. 'But there are clearly some lawmakers who do not approach the matter with empathy or interest.'
Editor’s Note: We recently examined nine North Dakota bills described as affecting or related in some way to the state’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or other population. In this issue, a conversation with Faye Seidler, a consultant with the self-described goal of reducing the suicide or suicidal tendency rate for all populations.
Daily News: How would you describe legislators’ relationships with North Dakota’s LGBTQ+ population?
Faye Seidler: I believe that we only have one openly gay lawmaker of the 141 seats of our House and Senate, so it would be fair to say that most of our lawmakers probably don’t have a great grasp of what it means to be part of the LGBTQ+ community. Some of them may have families and others may have personally sought to improve their knowledge, but many are just hearing about queer populations from television or news stories.
DN: You’ve said that many bills brought forward this session “feel like a response to a moral panic.” Would you please elaborate?
FS: There is a lot of nuance that determines how each individual lawmaker is going to see, understand, and respond to bills targeting LGBTQ+ communities. But there are clearly some lawmakers who do not approach the matter with empathy or interest. A recent letter to the editor describes their disappointment in how some of our lawmakers were treating these bills, with one lawmaker phrasing the importance of these bills as “winning.”
DN: What do you see coming as the 68th Legislative Assembly continues?
FS: This legislative session is going to determine the direction of our politics going forward. Are we a state that allows individual freedoms for all populations or one that is openly against LGBTQ+ individual expression? While none of these bills are openly purporting to limit LGBTQ+ expression or opportunity in our state, that will be the outcome of each one of them in some small or large way. When I've written on this before, I have been willing to give North Dakota a neutral score on LGBTQ+ folks. If we see these bills passing, then our state has made a stand on where it is with LGBTQ+ populations.
DN: Bills on this week’s agenda concern matters including parenting, libraries, educational environments and healthcare. How have citizens responded to the ideas of these bills and how they would affect their daily personal lives?
FS: A number of opinion polls over the years and public testimony we see in North Dakota showcase that public opinion supports LGBTQ+ individuals. Many folks within North Dakota have reported on how scared or terrifying some of these bills make them and many more talk about needing to flee the state or even the country.
When you read the testimony on these bills you often see that key stakeholders and professionals are against these bills, as well as citizens, and expected lobbying groups. The majority in favor tend to be citizens or lobbying groups such as the Family Alliance and North Dakota Catholic Conference (NDCC). In fact, at one point, the NDCC came in to explain to our lawmakers during committee work how to pass the bill 2231.
When looking at nearly 20 bills impacting LGBTQ+ individuals in different capacities, the blanket statement to make is they send a message that queer individuals aren't welcomed. Each individual bill has different capacities to harm people and their daily life. What feels like the biggest tragedy in this is that it feels like many of these bills are designed to hurt LGBTQ+ individuals, but they scorch the earth to do it.
DN: What sort of impact do you see “scorching the earth” as having?
FS: The short answer to this question is that people will leave. North Dakota as a state is welcome to decide its laws and its future. It is welcome to create the restrictions we're seeing this legislative session. But these bills are not value neutral or value positive. Many of these bills are around exclusions and limits that hurt large chunks of our population. They are bills designed around personal morals more than science or good policy. If these are values we want to uphold, we can. But we can't pretend these choices we're making won't have a cost. And the conversation should be around if that cost is worth paying.
Coming soon: North Dakota Legislative Assembly updates, comments from supporters of these bills and recapping significant local dialogue.