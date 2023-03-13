Consultant discusses ND’s LGBTQ+ bills

'There is a lot of nuance that determines how each individual lawmaker is going to see, understand, and respond to bills targeting LGBTQ+ communities,' Faye Seidler said. 'But there are clearly some lawmakers who do not approach the matter with empathy or interest.'

 Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Editor’s Note: We recently examined nine North Dakota bills described as affecting or related in some way to the state’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or other population. In this issue, a conversation with Faye Seidler, a consultant with the self-described goal of reducing the suicide or suicidal tendency rate for all populations.

Daily News: How would you describe legislators’ relationships with North Dakota’s LGBTQ+ population?



