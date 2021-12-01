Continuing a legacy of impactful mentorship

Richland-Wilkin Kinship’s new assistant director Alyssa Urlacher has a personal connection to the organization’s mission, and she believes she has found her calling.
Urlacher, 32, remembers asking to attend church with her grandmother at the age of 5. The rest of her family — including her four siblings — stayed behind, so the Sunday sessions became a routine shared between the two of them. Urlacher believes it was the time spent with her grandmother that set the trajectory for a successful, faith-driven and compassionate life.
“If you look at where my siblings and I turned out today, a couple of us (kids) are in decent places, and a couple of us are in and out of prison and fighting for child custody,” Urlacher said. “... (My grandmother) was a very integral part of my life, and if it weren’t for her, I don’t think I would be where I’m at today. So coming to Kinship, I know that there are kids out there that don’t have a grandma like mine. I love that Kinship gives an opportunity to provide that relationship when it might not be there.”
After her youngest child began kindergarten in 2020, Urlacher began thinking about going back to work. She did not seek out a job last school year because she wasn’t sure if the pandemic would send her children back home for online classes anyway. This school year, she felt compelled to apply to Kinship.
“I love the mission of it, the idea of it, of course. I feel like anyone who would want to work here would have to have the heart for the community’s kids,” Urlacher said.
Urlacher’s skills align with the nonprofit’s needs, she said. She and her husband moved to Wahpeton in 2017, where they worked as associate youth pastors at Harvest Outreach Church, Wahpeton. Urlacher’s position involved many hours of volunteer work with the church’s youth.
She runs a piano studio in her spare time, which provided her experience with business and finances. She’s also young and tech-savvy, Kinship Director Rebekah Christensen chimed in.
“She’s got all the stuff that I’m not,” Christensen laughed.
The pair complement each other. Being the only two paid employees, they juggle many duties and play to each other’s strengths. Urlacher has taken the lead on accounting and fundraising, but she also assists with case management and data entry.
Urlacher is driven and has fresh ideas for the nonprofit, Christensen said. One Kinship board member even likened her to a bulldog referring to her courage and confidence when it comes to pursuing what’s best for the organization.
Urlacher has already inspired some people to contribute to Kinship just through sharing her own story of mentorship.
“I get really excited when I see the community jump on board and support (Kinship),” Urlacher siad. “I love seeing people catch the vision.”
Christensen is elated to once again have a two-person team. After former assistant director of nine years Jeff Bass moved on in October 2020, Kinship hired Kristi Maas. She joined Christensen when COVID-19 forced her to shut the doors on Immanuel Lutheran Preschool, where she served as director. Maas was a wonderful asset to the nonprofit, Christensen said, but she missed working with the tots and reopened her preschool this fall.
For a few months, Christensen was operating a one-woman show. Until Urlacher.
“You can argue a lot of things with people, but you can’t argue with their story,” Christensen said. “That’s their experience. It’s theirs. She’s got the story, she’s got the passion. She’s got areas in her life that, without her grandma, she would’ve really struggled. When you have that personal experience, it leads to having a passion for helping kids find that kind of support.”
Urlacher’s goal for her position is to increase awareness of Kinship and encourage a steady flow of support, and maybe even light a fire in the hearts of a few community members. The organization is always looking for more mentors to pair with mentees, many of whom are on a waiting list. Mentors initially commit for a year, and are asked to spend a minimum of four hours per month with their mentee.
“The kids literally are the future, and if we’re not investing in the kids now, then we’re not investing in the future. What we do now for our kids is where our world will be in 10, 20, 30 years. If we’re not doing something now to make it a better place, that’s on us,” Urlacher said.
