Convicted felons to regain voting rights in Minnesota
Buy Now
Courtesy Paul Battaglia

Convicted felons in Minnesota may soon see their voting rights restored, as long as they are not currently detained. In a 35-30 state Senate vote on Tuesday, Feb. 21, a single Republican joined the majority, seeing the bill pass with more bipartisan support than many other bills passed in the session so far.

As soon as anyone who has been convicted of a



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 