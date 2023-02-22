Convicted felons to regain voting rights in Minnesota

Convicted felons in Minnesota may soon see their voting rights restored, as long as they are not currently detained. In a 35-30 state Senate vote on Tuesday, Feb. 21, a single Republican joined the majority, seeing the bill pass with more bipartisan support than many other bills passed in the session so far.
As soon as anyone who has been convicted of a
felony completes their term of incarceration, they will have the right to cast a ballot in state-administered elections. Minnesota is one of at least 16 states where voting rights are restored after probation, parole or supervised release is completed. This bill, that Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign into law, would change that.
The bill sponsored by Rep. Cedrick Frazier, DFL-New Hope, passed in the House of Representatives earlier this month, Feb. 2, in a 71-59 vote.
“These disenfranchised individuals live in the community, they are our neighbors, our friends, our daughters, our sons, our cousins, our mothers, our fathers,” Frazier said. They have jobs, they help take care of their families, they pay taxes, they are subject to the law and policy decisions that we make in this body, but in our representative government they are deprived of the foundational right to vote, the right to give them a voice and allow them to participate in our democracy.”
Minnesota senators also passed HF 4, which would give undocumented individuals the ability to obtain a state driver’s license, on Tuesday. Unlike HF 28, this bill didn’t see any Republican support in its 34-31 vote.
In a 69-60 House of Representatives vote the bill, which was sponsored by Rep. Aisha Gomez, DFL-Mpls, passed earlier in the session on Jan. 30.
Proponents of the bill argue that this will create safer roads in the state as it will allow unauthorized Minnesotans to officially get a license — in turn, requiring them to pass driver-safety courses to obtain one.
However, opponents of the bill argue that this would be a slippery slope toward allowing unauthorized individuals to cast illegal ballots in state-administered elections. Several unsuccessful amendments attempted to add a “not for voting” disclaimer to these licenses in a heightened push for voter integrity.
“I just want to make sure voting integrity is intact,” Rep. Patricia Mueller, R-Austin, said during House testimonies.
Walz is also expected to sign this bill into law when it reaches his desk.
Wednesday, Feb. 22, marked two bills’ introduction into state law with the governor’s signature. The first, HF 35, aligns Minnesota with the rest of the nation by including inflation in state budget forecasts. The second, HF 50, would authorize the Department of Natural Resources to make changes in an effort to better Minnesota’s state park and recreation area boundaries.
“As Governor, I am committed to creating a balanced and responsible budget for the state of Minnesota. By adding inflation to the state’s budget forecasts, we will have a more accurate picture of the state’s finances and be better equipped to make informed decisions about our budget,” Walz said. “Minnesotans care deeply about our state parks and natural resources. This bill will ensure proper handling and transfer of our state’s public lands.”
Now as blizzard conditions encroach upon Minnesota, the House has adjourned until Monday, Feb. 27, however, the Senate does not seem to have followed suit.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.