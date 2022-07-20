The Twin Towns Area’s young people give individuals like Tom Shorma, CEO and president of WCCO Belting, Inc., renewed faith in the future. Shorma marveled at the work ethic and promise of 15 post-high school and high school age individuals working this summer at WCCO. The company, recently acquired by Continental of Fairlawn, Ohio, is one of several which will benefit from today’s young employees.
“We’ve just got to wait until the current high school students get old enough to really contribute (to society),” Shorma said Monday, July 18 in Wahpeton. “They’re respectful, they show up on time and they do things with a smile. They have heart and they’re good kids.”
Shorma’s comments came during a visit from Dr. David Cook, the 15th president of North Dakota State University. Making his first visit to the Twin Towns Area, Cook stopped Monday at two Wahpeton businesses, WCCO and Corteva Agriscience. The traveling was part of Cook’s North Dakota Tour, a 10-day statewide journey including casual conversations with leaders, social opportunities and for the public to meet and greet NDSU Athletics staff and coaches.
Cook, who began serving as NDSU’s president on May 17, 2022, said he is now starting to count his time on the job in weeks and months.
“So far, so good,” Cook said.
One of the things Cook wanted to do upon taking his new job, he said, was travel across North Dakota and meet its people. He is especially eager to get their thoughts on NDSU being a land-grant institution. As the university states, NDSU is mandated by federal law to educate the people of its state and solve problems through academic, research and Extension programs.
“There’s a lot of learning and listening to do,” Cook said.
WCCO and Corteva were selected for Cook’s tour because NDSU leaders have recognized they are among the places “where important things are happening across the state,” he said.
“It’s an incredible story (at WCCO),” Cook said. “Invention, innovation, reinvention — a family organization that’s just doing amazing things. There’s a third generation family member still working there, so you can just see what they’ve meant to the community all this time. That’s kind of the North Dakota story and it’s the kind of story I wanted to hear and the people I wanted to meet.”
Saying Shorma’s comments about youth were insightful and what he wanted to hear, Cook also said he was impressed with the commitment to providing opportunities for an emerging workforce.
“It’s going to give them a great foundation and allow them to do great things,” Cook said.
Dr. Rod Flanigan, Ph.D., MBA, North Dakota State College of Science, also accompanied Cook on the tour. The two men had met prior to the visit, Cook said.
“I think the relationship between NDSU and NDSCS is incredibly important,” Cook said. “There are a lot of opportunities for collaboration and partnership. There’s a long history of that already, but Rod and I are going to make that a priority, to continue to build on the hard work of those who came before us.”
Other participants in Cook’s visit included Justin Neppl, director of the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA) and North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick and state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, both R-District 25. Cook said he has had warm interactions with leaders including North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
“My very first day, he texted me, which made me feel welcomed and special. I really appreciated that. On the trip, I have spent time with the governor, lieutenant governor and chief of staff. We’ve talked about some ideas for the future of the state and the future of NDSU,” Cook said.
A big part of Cook’s North Dakota Tour is seeking insight about what the state can be and how NDSU fits in that picture, Cook said.
“I’m still learning,” he said. “It’s hard to have a week like I’ve had and not realize the significant role that a land-grant of the state has in terms of our research and even what we mean to the state as it relates to workforce. As we saw with WCCO, a company can invent and reinvent itself in different ways, and I think that’s what we’re going to do with NDSU moving forward.”
