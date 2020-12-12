Cookies, clusters, flusters and putting a capper on 2020

“If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Then quit. No use being a [darn] fool about it.”
With apologies to W.C. Fields, that’s been my attitude toward cooking. I can heat a meal. I can eat a meal. Occasionally, I can prepare a meal.
Earlier this year, with nothing to lose but maybe a little pride, I decided to make my first pies. The “Impossibly Easy Cheeseburger Pie” advertised on Bisquick boxes and the vanilla pudding pie featured at food.com. A month later, I tried my luck with Martha Stewart’s meatloaf recipe.
Now, at year’s end, I took my chances with cookies. Everyone — or in this case, anyone — can make cookies, right? As usual, I stuck with a name brand recipe. Hey, might as well go with the tried and true.
Betty Crocker oatmeal (chocolate chip, raisin or nuts) cookies
It’s just not Christmas without cookies, I think. Who doesn’t enjoy opening up a tin and finding an assortment?
One of these days, perhaps with considerable more experiences under my belt, I’ll try some holiday favorites like ginger snaps or rum balls. But for this week, I went with something easier.
As usual, I also wanted to make something which would use up household items. I had oatmeal and raisins on hand and figured this would be a good way of getting some protein, fiber and vitamins.
What you’ll need:
• 1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar
• 1 cup butter (or two sticks)
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 1 egg
• 2 cups quick-cooking oats
• 1 1/2 cups all-purpose or unbleached flour
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1 cup raisins (or chocolate chips, or chopped nuts)
The great thing about this recipe is that it doesn’t allow much improvisation, which has always been my downfall in the kitchen. According to Betty Crocker, there’s a 65-minute prep time and a 12-minute cooking time.
I made both oatmeal raisin, which I shared with the rest of the Daily News staff, and oatmeal chocolate. The chocolate cookies are in my kitchen, awaiting their date with plenty of milk. Full disclosure, I did use melt some more chocolate and made a little glaze for them.
Anyway, onto the directions:
1. Heat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
2. In a large bowl, stir the brown sugar and butter until blended.
For all its faults, 2020 was a year I became more domesticated. I bought my first full set of cookware. Not having a mixing bowl — that’ll be my next purchase! — I used a large pot to whip everything together.
3. Stir in vanilla and egg until light and fluffy.
4. Stir in oats, flour, baking soda and salt.
5. Stir in chocolate chips and nuts.
6. Onto ungreased cookie sheet, drop dough by rounded tablespoons about 2 inches apart.
Longtime readers know that I enjoy taking a hands-on approach when I cook. There’s very little satisfying that getting dinner into shape.
After the year we’ve had, I highly recommend taking the time to do something fun and physical like shaping cookies with your hands. Just take all the cluster-messes of the year, anything that’s got you flustered (we’ve all been there, am I right?) and work that dough. It’s so, so satisfying.
I once read that former First Lady Nancy Reagan would let off steam by taking a bath and saying everything she wanted to say, but for whatever reason was reluctant to, to her bathroom wall. You can do something similar while making your cookies.
Here’s one for COVID-19. Here’s one for fear. Here’s one for upheaval. Here’s one for missing loved ones. Here’s one for the long days or the long nights.
By time you get all those cookies on the sheet, you’ve not only had a great release, but you’ve got something that’s going to be delicious.
7. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool slightly; remove from cookie sheet to wire rack.
The recipe yields 42 servings, according to Betty Crocker. I have to confess, though — I needed reinforcements! Many thanks to our local groceries, for always having what I need exactly when I need it.
Change may come and change may go, but there are a few things you can count on. It’s a little early, but Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, Season’s Greetings and all of the above to the Twin Towns Area and beyond.
