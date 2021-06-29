Cookout safety: Celebrate the holiday sans disaster

The upcoming weekend commemorates the country’s independence, and many of our favorite ways to celebrate involve fire and health hazards. Grilling up a load of hamburgers and hot dogs on the July 4 holiday can be enjoyed safely by following these tips.
Fire safety
The first step to cookout fire safety is choosing the right place to grill. Position your grill at least 3 feet away from anything flammable, like tree branches, deck railings or lawn games.
Gas grills can spell trouble if there’s a leak or break. If it’s your first time rolling out the grill this season, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends checking the gas tank hose for leaks.
Check for leaks using the soapy bubble test, in which soapy water is applied to the hose and connection areas. If it bubbles, there’s a leak. If there is no flame, turn off both the gas tank and the grill. After turning it off, if the leak stops, get your grill serviced before using it. If the leak does not stop, call the fire department.
If you smell gas while cooking, move away from the grill immediately. If the flame goes out, shut the grill and gas off and wait five minutes before relighting it, according to the NFPA.
When you are done cooking, turn off your grill and wait for it to cool before moving it to another location. If building a traditional campfire, make sure it is away from any structures and flammable items. Make sure you have water or sand nearby to extinguish the fire if needed.
“Never use gasoline or other flammable or combustible liquids on firepits, chimineas, or campfires,” according to NFPA.
Food safety
Everyone and everything seems to love the warm weather, including bacteria. Bacteria in food multiply faster at temperatures between 40-140 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
First, wash your hands. It may be basic but it can help prevent the spread of bacteria or disease. If you are outdoors and away from a structure, bring moist towelettes or a jug of water and soap to wash your hands.
Do not use the same utensils or plates that were used for raw foods to handle cooked foods. It’s easy to spot a dirty plate, but a pair of tongs used to plop raw chicken on the grill may go unnoticed. If you only have one of each plate and utensil, wash them in warm, soapy water before using on cooked food.
Marinate your food in a closed container in the refrigerator. Do not use leftover marinade on cooked food after it has been removed from heat. Cook each meat to this temperature:
- Hamburger: 160 degrees Fahrenheit
- Chicken: 165 degrees Fahrenheit
- Pork: (at least) 145 degrees Fahrenheit
Have leftovers? Do not leave food out for over an hour in 90 degree Fahrenheit weather. Otherwise, never leave food out for more than two hours. Keep your hot food above 140 degrees Fahrenheit and your cold food below 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
Don’t let these tips deter you from having the cookout of your dreams this weekend, but do remind yourself how to do so safely.
