Cordes to retire, rehired through a consulting firm

Breckenridge School Board met Monday, Dec. 16 to hold their truth in taxation meeting, certify the tax levy and approve action items dealing with a change in employment of Superintendent Diane Cordes.
The board accepted Cordes’ retirement effective June 30, 2020. The next action item they approved was to hire Cordes back under a new contract by Specialty Services to perform the same duties as a superintendent. While Cordes will continue with her current position roles, the school will be making changes in who takes the lead on curriculum and staff professional development.
School Board Chair Brett Johnson believes the district has the capacity to maintain changes without any staffing changes and this shift will be a true savings, he said.
This model has been successfully implemented in other school districts and has provided benefits for the school district and Cordes. This new model allows for Cordes to retire and collect retirement benefits for herself and her family while allowing the district to continue receiving Cordes’ services at a lesser cost, she explained.
“I will be the superintendent. I will perform all of those duties,” Cordes said. “Yes, we are going to shift a few things around because my contract will be reduced. This will be flexible depending on the workload of a given week, especially in the summer months.”
This change is estimated to save the district somewhere between $37,000-$40,000 per contract.
Breckenridge will contract with Speciality Services to provide the services of a superintendent. This consultant will then hire Cordes to provide her services through the district. In short, Cordes will be hired by Specialty Services to provide services to Breckenridge while receiving retirement benefits.
According to Cordes and Johnson, the situation is a win-win for both the district and Cordes herself. Cordes will be able to collect retirement benefits and the district will be able to save money while she continues to work as superintendent.
“Really, there are no cons for the district, this is a win for the district,” Cordes said.
“This is absolutely a positive for the district. The negative for us would be if we lost Diane and she wanted to retire and be 100 percent done. Our ability to keep her around will be beneficial to us,” Johnson said.
“I continue to be passionate about education and the great work we are doing for the students in Breckenridge. I am fully committed to being part of this amazing team of professionals that work in this district. This contract is a way to meet the district needs and my needs and provides a solid plan moving forward into the future. I also want to assure you that my health is very stable and I continue to be blessed with amazing results from the maintenance drug I am taking,” Cordes said in a statement to Breckenridge Public School staff.
Cordes’ retirement from Breckenridge will be effective on June 30, 2020. The term of her new contract through Specialty Services is July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, a 190-day contract.
Business Manager Neil Kusler presented a truth in taxation presentation. While it was provided for the public to have an opportunity for comment, none were received.
The board certified the 2019 payable 2020 tax levy at $1,455,512.46. Details of the tax levy are broken down as follows; the general fund at $644,578.62, community service at $78,346.13 and debt service at $732,587.71.
